Iteris ClearAg Chosen by RiceTec for Advanced Proprietary Rice Model Development

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, and RiceTec, a leader in hybrid rice seed development and production, today announced that RiceTec’s rice modeling research and development (R&D) operations will utilize ClearAg®’s artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform to develop advanced rice growth models.

The integration of ClearAg’s modeling capabilities with RiceTec’s deep expertise and global field trial data represents an industry first in the advancement of rice seed production technology. Additionally, RiceTec’s R&D operations will benefit from access via the software-as-a-service agreement to ClearAg’s smart content, including field-level current, forecast, and historical soil and weather intelligence.

“We are thrilled to work with Iteris to integrate ClearAg’s AI-powered rice seed models into RiceTec’s R&D operations,” said Jeff Belding, business excellence champion at RiceTec. “Using ClearAg’s industry-leading crop growth models to advance the development of RiceTec’s hybrid rice technologies will take us one step further to improving the sustainability of agricultural systems around the world.”

“We are excited that RiceTec selected ClearAg’s AI-based platform for the development of advanced rice growth models,” said Jim Chambers, senior vice president and general manager, Agriculture and Weather Analytics at Iteris. “RiceTec is a true innovator in the advancement of hybrid rice seed production and I am proud that ClearAg’s industry-first custom growth models will support RiceTec’s efforts to develop more sustainable rice production to ultimately help feed the world.”

RiceTec has been developing hybrid rice seed since 1988, offering the first commercial hybrid rice seed product in 1999. RiceTec was founded on the premise that modern, technology-based breeding techniques – combined with a broad, diverse germplasm collection – allow for efficient development and economical production of superior hybrid seed products.

