Salem Music Network Moves “Keep the Faith with Penny” to Evenings on TCM and in Key Markets

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM), announced today that Salem Music Network, in a strategic partnership with BigOyo, Inc., has moved the “Keep the Faith with Penny” show, to evenings (7-midnight central time) on the Today’s Christian Music network and in multiple markets including Nashville (WFFH/WFFI/WBOZ), Little Rock (KKSP), Col. Springs (KBIQ), and coming soon to overnights on KLTY in Dallas.

The show is built around Penny and her unique gift for storytelling and interacting with her listeners. It began on 104.7 The Fish in Atlanta and expanded nationwide as a late-night program three years ago. In its new time slot the show airs on 125 stations and growing.

Salem VP of CCM Programming Mike Blakemore commented, “In Atlanta ‘Keep the Faith with Penny’ has been a consistent ratings performer. The show delivers rich content you can’t find anywhere else in the CCM format, including stories, listener calls, and encouraging thoughts with notable personalities all delivered with high production value.”

BigOyo President David Sams stated, “When John Frost, Joe Battaglia and I became acquainted with Penny’s show in Atlanta we immediately knew combining her talent and the Keep the Faith content would make for a one-of-a-kind show. The ratings success has proven that. Now, we’re excited to join with Salem Music Network in moving the nationwide version of the show to evenings in many markets.”

Jeremy Sweat, Salem Music Network Program Director, noted, “This is yet another quality show birthed out of The Fish Atlanta to be delivered via the Today’s Christian Music network following on the heels of the successful nationwide launch of the ‘Kevin and Taylor in the Morning’ show which is now heard on over 98 stations.”

Though initially rolled out to CCM formatted stations, “Keep the Faith with Penny” will be offered to stations with other formats as well. Interested stations can contact Greg Roberson at 615-312-4229 or groberson@salemmusicnetwork.com.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape.