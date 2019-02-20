Tier-one Service Provider in Asia Selects for Trial Radisys’ Software-Defined Passive Optical Network (SD-PON) Framework

HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radisys® Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that a tier-one service provider in Asia has selected Radisys to trial software-defined, disaggregated broadband access for its network. Broadband service providers globally are seeking to leverage open architectures that disaggregate and virtualize their access networks and thereby reduce overall costs, improve manageability, programmability and accelerate new service introduction. The commercial-ready framework will be available for early field trials for Service Providers in early Q3 2019.

Broadband service providers are gaining a significant increase in subscribers – both residential and enterprise – and must be able to support services such as triple-play (phone, TV, internet), TV-to-TV calling, and more for mass market at a lower cost. In order to keep up with subscriber demand and connect billions of new devices, broadband service providers must transform their traditional networks with open software-centric technologies.

SD-PON is a new solution for broadband access disaggregation. Radisys is implementing software-centric technologies and virtualizing functions that originally resided on legacy OLT boxes in a broadband network. By moving these functions from proprietary black boxes to commodity platforms as software form factors based on open design and using white box platforms for access specifics, broadband service providers will be able to disaggregate their networks, enabling OLT vendor neutrality and deployment flexibility with hardware abstraction and open design driving down costs.

The common platform software framework can be used across a number of broadband access technologies from GPON to XGSPON to NG-PON2 and more.

The Radisys SD-PON framework hardened for Service Provider deployments is aligned with the industry innovation coming out of open networking communities such as the Open Networking Foundation and the Broadband Forum.

The solution is being demonstrated at MWC Barcelona in the Radisys Booth (Stand 5I61) and will highlight a Software-Defined PON solution providing Triple Play Services (HSIA, IPTV, Video Call) at scale, white box OLT manageability and programmability, as well as Remote OLT/ ONT Fault Management from the Cloud.

“Radisys is at the forefront of enabling service providers to disrupt their networks with open innovation and disaggregated solutions, and we’re excited to trial our SD-PON solution with global customers for a new era of open broadband access,” said Neeraj Patel, vice president and general manager, Software & Services, Radisys. “We’re enabling service providers to achieve the very real economic and technological advantages of open solutions, such as breaking vendor lock-in, better economics, and faster time-to-market.”

“The growing number of residential and enterprise subscribers, along with new devices and bandwidth-heavy new services and applications is causing broadband service providers to rethink their access network design for the last mile,” said Marianna Angelou, Principal Analyst, Technology, Media & Telecom, IHS Markit. “Forward-looking broadband access solutions must embrace open software-controlled infrastructure to keep pace with subscriber demand, while balancing deployment, upgrade and maintenance costs.”

Radisys will showcase a sneak peek of its SD-PON technology in its booth in Hall 5, Stand 5I61 during Mobile World Congress, February 25-28 in Barcelona. To see the technology demonstrations, or to meet with Radisys’ open telecom experts to learn more its disaggregated and virtualized access solutions, contact open@radisys.com.

