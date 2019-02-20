Ooyala Streamlines Content Distribution for HBO Asia

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ooyala, a leader in content production, distribution and monetization solutions, has signed its latest client, HBO Asia, an award-winning entertainment provider, to drive efficiencies into their content distribution business across linear and OTT channels, and speed up their time to market for Asia. With the Ooyala Flex Media Platform integrating and connecting all of HBO Asia’s existing systems, processes, and tools, HBO Asia can now streamline and automate their video workflows, with a single source of access and truth.

“HBO Asia is an innovative and leading brand for entertainment content in the region, and an important new client added to our fast-growing customer list,” said Jonathan Huberman, CEO, Ooyala. “We are proud to be powering their content distribution business, bringing cost savings and efficiencies to their operations, and supporting them in scaling the business effectively.”

HBO Asia, part of the global entertainment company HBO, brings the best of Hollywood to Asia with its award-winning original series and programs, reaching 23 territories across Asia with five 24-hour commercial-free subscription movie channels. HBO content is distributed via their traditional linear channel partners, as well as to HBO’s own streaming platform, HBO GO. In order to scale and grow the business with momentum, HBO Asia will automate their content and delivery processes to increase the speed and efficiency of their media operations. The network will also leverage and consolidate their existing systems for encoding, quality control, and digital rights management into one platform and access.

The Ooyala Flex Media Platform - the world’s fastest growing content supply chain solution being used by innovative content owners to simplify millions of video workflows - is used to orchestrate media workflows for HBO Asia from start to finish, and as media logistics to prepare and process content for quality control, encoding, and finally, distribution across both linear and Over-The-Top (OTT) channels.

From receiving a content file, validating it, applying QC, approving it, transcoding it, packaging it with digital rights to distributing it, Ooyala Flex Media Platform streamlines the entire process, which is hosted on HBO’s premises.

“Thanks to the open and flexible Ooyala Flex Media Platform, we are now able to automate our processes and distribute content to our viewers more quickly and efficiently, without any additional resources,” said Vincent Teo, HBO Asia's Head of Technology & Operations. “This frees up the team to focus on expanding the business and driving more revenue.”

About Ooyala:

For over 10 years, Ooyala has been at the forefront of shaping the content supply chain revolution as a leading provider of OTT, content production, and digital distribution solutions. Ooyala powers linear and on demand video for the world’s largest companies, managing thousands of hours of content and serving billions of streams across all platforms.

With its open APIs and vast partner ecosystem, Ooyala Flex Media Platform provides a single source of truth for managing metadata and workflows of media companies. The Ooyala Flex Media Platform enables content creators and distributors to become more agile and cost efficient by automating tasks, simplifying workflows and reducing time-to-TV-grade experiences across all screens.

Ooyala has offices in the Silicon Valley, Chennai, Dallas, Guadalajara, London, Madrid, New York, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, and sales operations in many other countries across the globe. For more information, visit www.ooyala.com. For inquiries, contact us or email sales@ooyala.com.