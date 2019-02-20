O’Reilly Announces Collaboration with Global Industry Analyst and Learning Expert, Josh Bersin

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, is thrilled to announce a partnership with HR and talent industry expert, Josh Bersin. With a shared focus on technology innovations that are influencing business today, O’Reilly and Bersin will work together to provide insight and understanding of the future of the firm and how technology will impact the workforce in the future. Together, O’Reilly and Bersin aim to help people understand and navigate emerging trends in an ever-changing economy.

Initially, O’Reilly and Bersin will provide analysis through two key reports, the “Future of the Firm” and “AI in the Workplace.” These reports will explore the influential technologies that are driving change in how companies manage leadership responsibilities and practices, employee engagement, expectations, compensation, and diversity. Bersin will lead a track at the O’Reilly Artificial Intelligence conference called “AI in the Workplace.” Additionally, he will chair a track at the O’Reilly Strata Data conference entitled “Future of the Firm,” dedicated to identifying, exploring, and contextualizing key trends at the intersection of the workplace and technology.

“O’Reilly has consistently identified emerging technology trends and puts them in context for all business leaders to be able to understand how they may impact the future of the economy. I’m thrilled to focus on our new partnership that brings our perspectives together to explore developments in technology that will affect the workforce in the future,” said Bersin. “O’Reilly’s breadth of learning resources - from its online enterprise learning solution to its live events, books, and videos - all help busy professionals stay ahead, build skills over time, and support learning in the flow of work.”

Bersin will also hold a seat on the O’Reilly Product Advisory Board, sharing his expertise to help strategize and guide future enhancements to O’Reilly’s learning platform in order to better serve its rapidly expanding customer base.

“At the intersection of technology and human resource management is a unification that will define how the workforce of the future will be trained and developed, and in what way companies will need to adapt to remain relevant,” said O’Reilly President Laura Baldwin. “We look forward to working with Josh to educate business leaders on how to prepare for and stay ahead of these emerging and exciting trends.”

