Monroe Capital Supports Vista Equity Partners’ Acquisition of MINDBODY, Inc.

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC today announced it acted as co-lead arranger on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the growth of MINDBODY, Inc. (NASDAQ: MB) (“Mindbody”) by private equity sponsor Vista Equity Partners.

Based in San Luis Obispo, California, Mindbody is the leading technology platform for the fitness, beauty and wellness services industries. Local entrepreneurs worldwide use Mindbody’s integrated software and payments platform to run, market and grow their businesses. Consumers use Mindbody to more easily find, engage and transact with fitness, wellness and beauty providers in their local communities.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2018 Best US Direct Lending Fund, Private Debt Investor as the 2017 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; Global M&A Network as the 2017 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.