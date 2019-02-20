PSC Partners Seeking a Cure and Komodo Health Collaborate to Improve Patient Outcomes for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC)

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSC Partners Seeking a Cure announced today a partnership with Komodo Health to enhance health outcomes for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis (PSC) patients. This partnership allows the nonprofit to gain a deeper understanding of referral patterns across institutions and patient flows across systems of care. By utilizing the data garnered from Komodo Health, PSC Partners aims to improve patient care for those afflicted by PSC, while also expanding research and making progress in the search for a cure.

PSC is a chronic and progressive disease that damages the bile ducts inside and outside the liver. Inflammation leads to scarring and blockages which, in some cases, results in cirrhosis of the liver and liver failure. Classified as a rare disease, it is estimated that there are over 30,000 PSC patients in the United States.

The partnership will enable PSC Partners to address the greatest needs of PSC patients. Through Komodo Health’s comprehensive healthcare map and analytics platform, PSC Partners will be able to track the adoption of PSC’s ICD-10 code (K83.01) across the U.S. helping to establish ground truth on PSC epidemiology, educate providers, target research grants to areas of most need, and set a higher standard of care for patients.

“As an organization advocating for patients and caregivers impacted by Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis, we are excited to be working with Komodo Health, because we are eager to expand our outreach and increase our exposure to better serve our community,” says PSC Partners Chief Executive Officer Ricky Safer. “We anticipate that Komodo Health’s platform will enable us to make great strides in our search for improved treatments, and, eventually, a cure for PSC.”

“Patient advocacy groups like PSC Partners play a unique role in meeting the needs of patients with devastating diseases,” said Web Sun, co-founder and president of Komodo Health. “We’re excited to work with such an esteemed organization to help PSC patients and their care teams have a more complete understanding of symptoms and disease progression.”

About PSC Partners Seeking a Cure

Founded in 2005, PSC Partners Seeking a Cure, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, provides education and support to PSC patients, families, and caregivers, and raises funds to research causes, treatments, and, eventually, a cure for primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC). Visit pscpartners.org for more information.

About Komodo Health

Komodo Health is on a mission to reduce the global burden of disease through the most comprehensive and actionable map of healthcare. Our platform enables life science partners to extend the reach of innovative therapies, payers to focus on increasing care quality while reducing cost, and providers and patient advocacy groups to identify and address unmet medical needs in their communities. Learn more by visiting www.komodohealth.com.