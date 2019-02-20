DTS Joins Industry Leaders Supporting FAA eFAST Contract

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTS, delivering quality management consulting and IT services to public and private sector organizations, breaks new ground with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and expands their consulting footprint by supporting the Electronic Federal Aviation Administration Accelerated and Simplified Tasks (eFAST) Memorandums of Agreements (MOAs).

eFAST is the FAA’s preferred small business contracting vehicle for services and streamlines the procurement process for all stakeholders using a web-based acquisition tool and automated workflows compliant with applicable FAA AMS standards. eFAST offers multiple contract types to include Firm-Fixed Price, Cost Reimbursable, Time and Materials, and Labor Hour.

“The eFAST contract is an ideal vehicle for DTS. It leverages our multi-dimensional framework for analyzing complex projects and navigating priorities,” explained DTS Managing Principal Edward Tuorinsky. “We have had great success utilizing this approach in areas such as business management and training to meet the needs of our customer’s missions and challenges.”

Since Fiscal Year 2010, the eFAST program has awarded over $4 billion in contracts to small businesses. Under the eFAST IDIQ contract, DTS was selected as a provider to support:

Business Administration & Management (BAM)

Computer Systems Support (CSS)

Computer/Information Systems Development (CSD)

Documentation & Training (D&T)

DTS provides information technology and management consulting services in the areas of program management, governance, strategic planning, organization advancement, business process efficiency, software development, system integration and learning enhancement solutions.

This news follows a recent announcement that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) expanded its relationship with DTS with the Human Capital Management System Implementation Support Services contract, valued at over $2.6 million through July 31, 2023. Also recently announced was a multi-year contract valued at over a quarter of a million to provide business process reengineering and change management services for the VA Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection (OAWP) Performance Management. DTS also supports two contracts with the Defense Health Agency (DHA).

DTS’s Managing Principal Edward Tuorinsky proudly serves on the NVSBC (National Veteran Small Business Coalition) National Board of Directors and was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, DTS delivers high quality Management and IT Consulting services to public and private sector organizations in the areas of program management and governance, strategic planning and organizational advancement, business process efficiency, and knowledge management.