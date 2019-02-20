Curtis Engine Celebrates 75 Years of Power Generation Service, Positions Itself for Significant Technology Advances

BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curtis Engine & Equipment Co., Inc. (Curtis Engine), provider of world-class power generation equipment sales and service and an authorized Mid-Atlantic distributor for MTU Onsite Energy, is celebrating 75 years of meeting the needs of commercial, institutional, government and other mission-critical facilities in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Curtis Engine is unique in the region because it focuses solely on power generation for facilities that have critical demands for continuity of operations, despite the ever-present threat of power outages, natural disasters or other causes for power failure. These customers include healthcare facilities, data centers, educational institutions, as well as federal, state and local government operations.

The firm is known in the region for its expertise in handling complex installations of large generator sets. The recent completion of the Midtown Center-Fannie Mae Headquarters complex in Washington, DC is one example of Curtis Engine’s proficiency in installing large-scale power back-up systems for mission-critical operations. Other high-profile projects include Prince George’s County Medical Center, Reagan National Airport, and Johns Hopkins University Data Center.

Curtis Engine President and CEO Trip Harrison says, “We were founded in 1944 and remain locally-owned and operated. Even though the technology of our business has changed phenomenally in the past 75 years, one facet of our success is the hard-working men and women that enable us to improve the reliability and efficiency of our customers’ equipment and operations.”

Adds Harrison, “Another key to our longevity is what we call ‘The Curtis Engine Difference.’ We are power generation specialists and our culture attracts power generation professionals. We are right-sized to partner with our customers, and our staff members are as service-oriented as they are technical experts.”

Another Curtis Engine advantage is its 10-year partnership with MTU Onsite Energy (a brand of Rolls-Royce Power Systems). In 2008, the former Katolight, MTU, Detroit Diesel, and Spectrum brands were combined under the MTU Onsite Energy brand and Curtis Engine was selected as an exclusive distributor of its power generation systems for the Mid-Atlantic region. MTU Onsite Energy is a global manufacturer of complete power system solutions, from diesel generator sets for mission critical and standby power applications to continuous gas engines for combined heat and power (CHP) projects.

