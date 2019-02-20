RS Energy Group Forms Strategic Partnership with FourPoint Energy and LongPoint Minerals

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RS Energy Group (RSEG) is excited to announce it has formed a strategic partnership with Denver-based FourPoint Energy and LongPoint Minerals, uniquely pairing RSEG’s best-in-class energy intelligence and advanced analytics with FourPoint’s and LongPoint’s industry-leading technical interpretations. This relationship will allow FourPoint and LongPoint to leverage RSEG’s solutions, extending the depth and breadth of their technical evaluations while collaborating on innovative future projects.

“We are very proud to have firms of FourPoint’s and LongPoint’s quality as strategic partners,” said Manuj Nikhanj, president and co-CEO of RS Energy Group. “With FourPoint’s active acquisition and drilling strategy as well as LongPoint’s mineral expertise, the technology and data science advancements that we are developing together will solidify each company’s core capabilities while changing the way the industry makes decisions.”

In the last few years, RSEG has established strategic relationships with a select group of operators and investors that view innovation, advanced analytics and technology as a competitive edge. The strong technical teams and data-driven cultures that FourPoint and LongPoint bring to the table will help RSEG in its continuous efforts to bring the best solutions to the market.

“We view ourselves as extremely data centric and technically driven. Establishing a partnership of this caliber further increases the credibility of our technical story and allows us to benchmark our technical interpretations against a broader industry perspective,” said Kamil Tazi, executive vice president and COO for both FourPoint Energy and LongPoint Minerals.

“Our organizations each view this as a highly coveted, collaborative opportunity,” said George Solich, president and CEO for FourPoint and LongPoint. “We see significant competitive advantages with this relationship and are excited about leveraging RSEG’s innovative technology, advanced analytics and leading-edge data science/machine learning capabilities to further unlock value and optimally exploit assets.”

About RS Energy Group

RS Energy Group (RSEG) empowers improved decisions with innovative technology backed by over 20 years of industry experience delivering advanced analytics and forensic research. Since 1998, RSEG’s dedicated team of engineers, economists, geologists, developers, CFA charterholders, data scientists and mathematicians has provided integrated, thorough and objective analysis to institutional investors, private equity firms and corporate clients. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, RSEG is a privately-held company with additional offices in Houston, Philadelphia, New York City, and Winchester, UK.

About FourPoint Energy

FourPoint Energy is a privately held acquisition, exploration and production company headquartered in Denver, Colorado. The company currently operates assets in both the Western Anadarko and Permian Basins.

About LongPoint Minerals

Headquartered in Denver, LongPoint Minerals is a leading mineral and royalty acquisition company. Through the combination of a rigorous technical approach to evaluations, extensive land capabilities and financial flexibility, LongPoint has created a more efficient and advanced approach to buying minerals. The company is currently focused on the purchase of mineral interests in the Midcontinent and Permian Basins.

