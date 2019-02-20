1st Global Announces New Partnership with MyRepChat

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1st Global, an independent wealth management partner to exceptional CPA firms, has partnered with MyRepChat to provide affiliate CPA firms and financial advisors with an additional compliance-approved text-messaging solution that can be seamlessly integrated into the overall service and experience they deliver to clients. MyRepChat will empower 1st Global CPA firms and financial advisors to efficiently and effectively communicate with clients and prospects through the most commonly used medium of today.

“Direct, personalized communication is a critical component of delivering the right client experience for financial advisory firms,” said Ryan George, assistant vice president of 1st Global. “Text-messaging not only enables advisors to maintain connections with their clients, it also delivers an easy way for clients to reach out when they have a question, need to change an appointment or require support assistance.”

While some firms have approached text-messaging with concern, the Compliance Department at 1st Global has actually led the way in unlocking the capability. The company served as launch partner for Redtail Speak back in October 2017 and key members of Compliance have driven the due diligence, training and launch of MyRepChat from start to finish.

One key benefit of the MyRepChat platform is its journaling ability with Smarsh, the company’s communication archiving solution, and seamless integration with Redtail CRM, 1st Global’s recommended CRM provider. MyRepChat also delivers several key capabilities to make advisor-to-client text communications simple and efficient.

These include the ability to:

Schedule messages in advance

Enable auto-forwarding for when they are away from the office

Easily facilitate group messaging

Send/receive images and videos

Leverage digital assistant features

Customize workflows to align with existing firm processes

”Providing a solution tailored to how an advisor communicates with their clients is vital, and adding integrations to other pieces of technology used by an advisor make MyRepChat unique,” said Derrick Girard, CEO at ionlake, the creators of MyRepChat.

For more information on 1st Global, visit the company’s website at www.1stGlobal.com.

About 1st Global

1st Global was founded in 1992 by CPAs who believe that accounting, tax and estate planning firms are uniquely qualified to provide comprehensive wealth management services to their clients. 1st Global is a research and consulting partner that provides CPA, tax and estate planning firms with education, technology, business-building framework and client solutions that make these firms leaders in their professions through dedicated professional client relationships built around wealth management. Around 400 firms have chosen to affiliate with 1st Global, making it one of the largest financial services partners for the tax, accounting and legal professions.

Securities are offered through 1st Global Capital Corp. which is a member of FINRA and SIPC and is headquartered at 12750 Merit Dr., Ste. 1200 in Dallas, Texas, 214-294-5000. Investment advisory services are offered through 1st Global Advisors, Inc. Additional information about 1st Global is available at www.1stGlobal.com.

About ionlake

ionlake was founded in 2006 with an objective of providing a simple tool that managed one hometown event. Since 2016, ionlake launched MyRepChat as a solution designed for the financial services industry. MyRepChat has changed the way financial advisors communicate and engage with clients and it has changed expectations of the benefits of a texting tool.