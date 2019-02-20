GENSPEED Biotech: Novel Point-of-Care Testing Technology Enables Rapid Test for Medical Risk Classification

RAINBACH, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Austrian GENSPEED Biotech GmbH and Virogates A/S (Nasdaq First North Denmark: VIRO) have commenced a partnership to develop a rapid test for the risk classification of acute and chronic patients on site. The test targets to simultaneously analyze for C- Reactive Protein and suPAR from a finger prick in less than 10 minutes.

Immediate results support the decision on whether the patient needs hospital admission or can be treated at a scheduled visit in the hospital or with primary or secondary care physicians.

The unique GENSPEED technology platform enables the development of a new generation of rapid tests that provide precise laboratory-like test results on-site. The technology combines microfluidics, miniaturized opto-electronics and automation as the proprietary basis of a small, simple, reliable and CE IVD certified diagnostic test system. The system allows the fully automated detection of up to 8 different analytes within a few minutes.

Dr. Max Sonnleitner, CEO of GENSPEED Biotech: “With its ease of use and its multiplexing capabilities our certified Point-of-Care testing technology perfectly matches the requirements for outpatient triaging. We are convinced that this test will provide enormous added value to patients and health care systems worldwide!”

Jakob Knudsen, CEO of Virogates: “We are excited to work with an experienced partner that will enable us to develop a new generation of diagnostic and prognostic testing. We believe the combination of suPARnostic® and GENSPEED technology will provide fast, easy to obtain and reliable results in both selected hospitals and in outpatient settings. The product will enable patients to be tested at an earlier stage than today and this will improve the risk assessment of the patient significantly.

About GENSPEED Biotech GmbH

GENSPEED Biotech GmbH is an Austrian company and spin-off of Greiner Bio-One GmbH. GENSPEED offers complete OEM testing solutions based on the unique CE-IVD certified technology platform for medical diagnostics and various industrial applications. For more information please visit: www.genspeed-biotech.com

