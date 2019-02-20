eCOMM Merchant Solutions Announces Agreement with American Express

NAVAN, Ireland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Express has announced the appointment of eCOMM Merchant Solutions as a payment aggregator for the acceptance of American Express Cards in Europe. Under the deal, eCOMM will enable its network of sponsored merchants in Europe to accept payment via American Express.

Commenting on the announcement, Noel Moran, eCOMM’s CEO and the current European Entrepreneur of the Year said, “We are naturally delighted with this partnership. American Express brings with it a substantial base of Card Members from around the globe. It’s key for us to be able to support our sponsored merchants in allowing their customers to pay however they choose. This is the first in a number of value adds we will bring to our customer base over the coming months.”

Tania Platt, Vice President, Partner Management, American Express commented, “We are confident that this announcement marks the start of what will be a long and successful partnership between our two companies.” Tania added “As eCOMM continues to expand its base of operations across Europe, and adds to its range of services, this will deliver more choice and convenience for our Card Members.”

Currently, eCOMM Merchant Solutions is trading in four European countries: Ireland, UK, Greece and Cyprus. Founded in 2014 by Irish entrepreneur Noel Moran, the company operates out of Navan, Ireland, and is licensed to transact in 35 countries across Europe.

Multimedia available:

https://www.ecomm365.com/photos/American_Express.jpg

https://www.ecomm365.com/photos/Noel_Moran_CEO_of_eCOMM_Merchant_Solutions.jpg

____

About eCOMM Merchant Solutions

eCOMM Merchant Solutions (www.ecomm365.com) enables Business customers to accept American Express, Mastercard, Visa and Alipay payments. We offer our customers, Point of Sale (POS) terminals, e-commerce, mail order and telephone payment solutions.

The company is a payment gateway, payment aggregator, regulated entity and processor all in one. This has multiple benefits for our customers in terms of speed of processing, operational efficiencies and cost savings.

eCOMM Merchant Solutions is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

Follow us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ecomm-merchant-solutions/,

https://twitter.com/ecomm365

https://www.ecomm365.com/about-us/noel-moran-profile.aspx

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.