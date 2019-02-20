Commonwealth Radiology Associates Selects Healthcare Administrative Partners as Full-Service Revenue Cycle Management Provider

MEDIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Healthcare Administrative Partners (HAP), a provider of outsourced billing, coding, and practice management solutions for radiology practices, today announces the addition of Commonwealth Radiology Associates (CRA) to its roster of radiology revenue cycle management clients.

Under the terms of the agreement, HAP will perform all revenue cycle services on behalf of CRA.

Commonwealth Radiology Associates was searching for a strategic partner, not just an RCM vendor, and found that in HAP. They were impressed with the long tenure of HAP employees and the industry expertise they have amassed over 25 years in the radiology RCM business. According to Dr. Allan Hoffman, President of CRA, “From our early interactions with HAP, we felt like they were a perfect fit for our business needs and company culture. HAP assigned a local team dedicated to our account and have involved those key individuals since day one. We feel that we are in capable hands with HAP as our revenue cycle partner.”

Commenting on the agreement, HAP’s Chief Revenue Officer, Rebecca Farrington, states that, “What sets HAP apart from other revenue cycle management companies is our people and personal approach to client partnerships. We pride ourselves on being ‘just the right size’ for the practices we serve. When you partner with HAP, you gain a team of experts dedicated to your practice’s success. Radiology groups need someone who can help them navigate today’s complex healthcare landscape. We are excited at the opportunity to work with Commonwealth and look forward to building our relationship.”

About Healthcare Administrative Partners

Healthcare Administrative Partners empowers hospital-employed and privately owned physician groups to maximize revenue and minimize compliance risks despite the challenges of a complex, changing healthcare economy. We go beyond billing services, delivering the clinical analytics, practice management, and specialized coding expertise needed to fully optimize your revenue cycle. Since 1995, providers have turned to us as a trusted educator and true business partner.

About Commonwealth Radiology Associates

Commonwealth Radiology Associates (CRA) is the largest private practice radiology group in Massachusetts, providing imaging expertise in the northern suburbs of Boston, MA. Their doctors practice the full scope of diagnostic and interventional radiology with an emphasis on patient care, community outreach, and quality.

For more information, visit www.hapusa.com.