Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Adds Carilion Clinic to Its Medicare Advantage Provider Network

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia (Anthem) is committed to increasing consumer access to high-quality, affordable healthcare. Carilion Clinic (Carilion) is dedicated to improving outcomes for every patient while advancing the quality of care through medical education and research. Together, as part of their commitment, Anthem and Carilion announced today that Carilion will be added to Anthem’s preferred list of care providers.

Effective February 1, 2019, Carilion’s care providers will be considered in-network, resulting in lower out-of-pocket costs for consumers compared to seeing a care provider outside of Anthem’s network.

“Anthem strives to simplify healthcare for consumers and the addition of Carilion to our Medicare Advantage network is consistent with that goal because Anthem’s consumers now have increased access to quality care close to home,” said Tomas Orozco, President of Anthem’s Medicare East Region. “We look forward to working with Carilion and its care teams in taking a whole-person approach that will help consumers lead healthier lives.”

Carilion Clinic is a not–for–profit healthcare organization headquartered in Roanoke, Va. Carilion is a comprehensive network of primary and specialty physician practices, hospitals, and other complementary health and wellness services.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Anthem and joining their Medicare Advantage network,” said Nancy Howell Agee, President and CEO of Carilion Clinic. “Carilion is focused on providing high-quality, comprehensive care to our community, so patients don’t have to travel for the care they need. Being included in the network will help those in our community stay well.”

Carilion Clinic will participate in Anthem MediBlue Dual Advantage (HMO SNP). Overall, Anthem offers other Medicare Advantage health plans that meet the needs of individuals eligible for Medicare, including Anthem MediBlue Plus (HMO) and Anthem MediBlue Access (PPO).

Some consumers are eligible to enroll in a Medicare plan today. These individuals include those who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid benefits; consumers who qualify for a special enrollment period, such as those who recently moved; or individuals who are turning 65 and newly eligible for Medicare.

For more information regarding Anthem’s Medicare plans and/or care providers, such as Carilion Clinic, consumers can call at (855) 878-1110 (TTY:711), which is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday. Consumers can also visit the company’s online store at https://shop.anthem.com/medicare.

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield

Anthem Health Plans of Virginia, Inc. trades as Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia, and its service area is all of Virginia except for the City of Fairfax, the Town of Vienna, and the area east of State Route 123. Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its affiliate HealthKeepers, Inc. are independent licensees of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. ANTHEM is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. The Blue Cross and Blue Shield names and symbols are registered marks of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/anthemBCBS and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AnthemBlueCrossBlueShield.

About Carilion Clinic

Carilion Clinic is a tax-exempt health care organization, headquartered in Roanoke, Va., serving nearly one million people through hospitals, outpatient specialty centers and advanced primary care practices. Led by multi-specialty physician teams with a shared philosophy that puts the patient first, Carilion is committed to improving outcomes for every patient while advancing the quality of care through medical education and research. For more information visit carilionclinic.org/about-carilion-clinic.