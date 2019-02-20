CarePort and Cooper University Health Care Expand Partnership to Support Value-Based Initiatives in New Jersey

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CarePort Health, a leading provider of care coordination software solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Cooper University Health Care in southern New Jersey. Cooper will renew its Care Management agreement, as well as add CarePort Connect and CarePort Insight to support its robust portfolio of value-based programming. The new agreement will broaden CarePort’s network in New Jersey and improve quality of care for patients in the state.

In addition to its ACO, the AllCare Health Alliance, Cooper participates in BPCI Advanced and several other bundled payment programs. With Connect and Insight, Cooper can monitor patients in these programs in real time and proactively intervene to improve outcomes. The solutions bridge the data gap between acute and post-acute providers, so that patients receive consistent, coordinated care across the continuum.

“We needed technology that would allow us to follow our patients after they are discharged from the hospital,” said Elizabeth Nice, Executive Director of Cooper’s ACO, “Getting timely, actionable data on patients in post-acute facilities is key to improving patient outcomes.”

Cooper will also use CarePort’s solutions to manage its post-acute network and deepen relationships with these providers.

“We’re excited to partner with Cooper Health to help the ACO provide quality, coordinated care for their patients,” said Dr. Lissy Hu, CEO and founder of CarePort. “Having a complete solution set to manage patients beginning at admission and throughout post-acute care settings is foundational for forward-thinking partners like Cooper to succeed under their value-based programs.”

Cooper’s extended agreement with CarePort is the first step toward launching a collaborative of regional health systems that participate in value-based initiatives and share data to improve the quality of care.

Cooper has been providing quality healthcare to the people of Camden County and South Jersey since 1887. To learn more about Cooper Health, please visit them online.

About CarePort Health

CarePort Health provides care coordination software solutions to manage patient transitions across the continuum. The end-to-end platform bridges acute and post-acute EHRs, providing visibility for providers, payers, and ACOs into the care that patients receive across care settings so that all providers can efficiently and effectively coordinate patient care. Follow us on LinkedIn & Twitter.

To learn more about CarePort and its full suite of solutions, please visit them online at http://www.careporthealth.com/.