Aviation Capital Group Announces the Financing of One B747-8F Aircraft for AirBridgeCargo

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a leading aircraft operating lessor, announced today that it has structured, arranged, and provided a guarantee of a loan by MUFG Bank Ltd. (MUFG) to finance a portion of the purchase price of one (1) Boeing 747-8F aircraft delivered to AirBridgeCargo (ABC) Airlines, one of the world’s leading air cargo carriers.

The ABC financing utilized ACG’s Aircraft Financing Solutions (AFS) program. The AFS program complements ACG’s operating lease business by providing customers with cost effective aircraft financing solutions. Among operating lessors, ACG believes that it has created a unique aircraft financing program.

“ ACG is extremely pleased to have had this opportunity to work with ABC and MUFG. Not only is this the first aircraft transaction funded under the AFS program, but ACG was awarded the financing mandate less than two months ago. Together with the cooperation and hard work of ABC and MUFG, who also provided critical input on structuring the loan, the AFS team was able to successfully structure and arrange this financing in a very compressed time period,” said Bob Roy, managing director of ACG.

“ MUFG is very pleased to support ACG for the launch of this important initiative and to assist AirBridgeCargo with the financing of a B747-8F added in their fleet. MUFG is very proud to have assisted ACG in the structuring of this innovative new product and to continue the long relationship between our two institutions,” said Olivier Trauchessec, Head of Transportation Finance-Americas at MUFG.

“ ABC is honored to be the first customer of ACG’s new AFS program which allowed us to further diversify our funding and approach it in the most effective way. We appreciate the execution capabilities of the parties involved and look forward to further cooperation. The additional aircraft into ABC’s fleet will bolster its network in line with customers’ expectations and will facilitate ABC’s further growth and development,” said Tatyana Arslanova, Vice President, Strategic Management of Volga-Dnepr Group.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 500 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2018, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG was founded in 1989 and is an indirect majority-owned subsidiary of Pacific Life Insurance Company.

About AirBridgeCargo Airlines

AirBridgeCargo is one of the world’s fastest growing global cargo airlines, and its expanding route network connects customers in the largest trans-regional markets of Asia, Europe and North America, covering more than 30 major cargo gateways and accommodating trade flows worldwide. All the flights are operated via ABC’s cargo hub in Moscow, featuring up-to-date equipment and guaranteeing seamless connection throughout the airline’s expanded international network within a 48-hour delivery time, including handling, all managed by highly skilled and qualified ground handling personnel. ABC’s fleet of Boeing 747 freighters is one of the youngest and most modern in the airline industry.

For more information, visit www.airbridgecargo.com.