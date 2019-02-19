OWL Executes Delaware Basin Produced Water Agreement and Acreage Dedication

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oilfield Water Logistics, LLC, through its wholly-owned subsidiary OWL SWD Operating, LLC (“OWL”), executed a new 7-year contract for gathering and disposal of produced water covering approximately 20,000 dedicated acres in Lea County, New Mexico. OWL’s in-place network of expandable midstream water infrastructure overlays the core Northern Delaware Basin acreage of leading producers, enabling OWL to uniquely serve its customers’ water needs.

“OWL has longstanding relationships with its customers in the Northern Delaware, and we are proud to continue to play a meaningful role in their large-scale development plans,” says Chris Cooper, CEO and President of OWL. “We are committed to continuing to provide the necessary midstream water infrastructure to ensure our customers can maximize oil production.”

As Avalon and Wolfcamp oil, gas and water production in the region continue to set records, OWL is positioned to handle its customers’ and the broader industry’s growing water volumes. OWL is pleased to have partnered with leading E&P companies in the Northern Delaware Basin and, through OWL’s extensive contract portfolio, is committed to helping customers achieve their vision.

About OWL

Oilfield Water Logistics, LLC provides midstream water infrastructure and services to the energy industry in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming, with offices in Midland, Denver and Dallas. OWL is an established leader in the Permian Basin and owns and operates the largest commercial produced water gathering and transportation system in the Northern Delaware Basin. OWL is a portfolio company of NGP Energy Capital Management. www.oilfieldwaterlogistics.com