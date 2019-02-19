New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. Announces the Purchase of Additional Mineral Reserves in the Somerset, PA Market

NEW ENTERPRISE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. (the “Company”), a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier, announced today the acquisition of approximately 100 million tons of estimated mineral reserves near the borough of Garrett in Somerset County, PA. The Company plans to utilize the additional reserves to support its existing operations in the area. Paul Detwiler, III, the Company’s President and CEO, commented “we are pleased to add the additional mineral reserves to our almost 2.0 billion tons of proven and probable existing reserves.”

About New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc. is a leading privately held, vertically integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor in Pennsylvania and western New York. Our core businesses include: (i) construction materials (aggregate production (crushed stone and construction sand and gravel), hot mix asphalt production and ready mixed concrete production) and (ii) heavy/highway construction (heavy construction, HMA paving and other site preparation services).