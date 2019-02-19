RPA for Enhanced Customer Care Transaction Processing

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is dramatically changing the way Brake Parts Inc LLC (BPI) does business with a number of their business partners, including some of its largest customers. BPI just recently rolled out RPA solutions based on market-leading RPA platform UiPath that automatically processes hundreds of transactions daily, while reducing data entry errors.

“RPA has been a win-win for us,” says Tom Sheppard, CIO at BPI. “We’ve experienced firsthand, many of the benefits we’ve been hearing about regarding RPA, such as a quick implementation timeline (prototype to production in a couple of months), dramatic reduction in time spent on transaction processing (our Customer Care leadership team has freed up hours each day to work on customer relationships), and also the relatively inexpensive costs for an RPA project, which came in on time and on budget. We have two more ongoing projects with our RPA implementation partner eAlliance, in which we’re automating more processes in Customer Care, and in other business areas at BPI, with our organization embracing RPA 100% as part of our current & future strategy.”

eAlliance Corporation is helping clients like BPI quickly realize the benefits of RPA, automating processes in finance and accounting, customer care and other lines of business, using a proven, lean methodology that ensures quality results in a short period of time. The eAlliance RPA team possesses decades of business and technology experience, along with a management style that ensures a 100% adoption rate of their RPA solutions with a return on investment within months, not years.

eAlliance is helping companies early in their RPA journey with:

RPA Planning Workshop

RPA Strategy - Establishing Automation Goals, Objectives & Business Process Selection

RPA Center of Excellence

RPA as a Service - Administration, monitoring and ongoing support

About eAlliance Corporation

eAlliance Corporation leverages technology to create business solutions that deliver measurable results. Founded in 2002 by Ramesh Kumar, eAlliance remains committed to serving as a go-to partner for mid-market and Fortune 500 organizations. Learn more at http://ealliancecorp.com/.

About Brake Parts, Inc.

Brake Parts Inc (BPI) is committed to leading the global automotive aftermarket as the premier manufacturer and supplier of brake system components. Learn more at https://www.brakepartsinc.com/.