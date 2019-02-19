Guidewire Software Announces Hexaware as New Consulting Alliance Partner

MUMBAI, India & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hexaware Technologies, a fast growing automation-led, next generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Hexaware has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect™ as a Consulting alliance member at the Select level.

With over 20 years’ experience working with P&C insurers, Hexaware has developed value-add solution and technology offerings that enable insurers to rapidly adopt Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ and Guidewire Digital products, increasing speed to implementation, mitigating execution risk, and lowering costs. Hexaware has supported Guidewire customer success in APAC and EMEA and offers localized solutions for insurers in these regions.

“Digital technology is disrupting the P&C insurance industry at an unprecedented rate, and insurers are leveraging market-leading platforms, such as Guidewire InsurancePlatform™, to deliver differentiated product propositions in a highly dynamic and competitive marketplace,” said Milan Bhatt, senior vice president and global lead, Hexaware Technologies. “At Hexaware, we believe that it is crucial to not just digitally transform a business process, but to help build nimble, agile, and prescriptive organizations enabled with the skills to support ongoing and historic rates of transformative change. We look forward to continuing to work with Guidewire as a PartnerConnect Consulting alliance member on this and serving the Guidewire user community.”

“We are delighted to expand our relationship with Hexaware by welcoming them as our latest Consulting alliance partner,” said Lisa Walsh, vice president, Global Alliances, Guidewire. “We are impressed with their proven track record of successful Guidewire project execution and technical expertise.”

Hexaware’s Guidewire competency centers are based strategically across the globe and are located in Poland (Warsaw), Mexico (Saltillo), and India (Chennai, Pune and Mumbai).

Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partners provide consulting services in areas such as business transformation and strategy, implementation, as well as related delivery services. Complementing Guidewire services consulting resources, our consulting partners provide additional Guidewire trained and certified consultants.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services. Our focus lies on taking a leadership position in helping our clients attain customer intimacy as their competitive advantage. Our digital offerings have helped our clients achieve operational excellence and customer delight by ‘Powering Man Machine Collaboration.’ We are now on a journey of metamorphosing the experiences of our customer’s customers by leveraging our industry-leading delivery and execution model, built around the strategy— ‘Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything, Transform Customer Experiences.’

We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics. We deliver highly evolved services in Rapid Application prototyping, development and deployment; Build, Migrate and Run cloud solutions; Automation-based Application support; Enterprise Solutions for digitizing the back-office; Customer Experience Transformation; Business Intelligence & Analytics; Digital Assurance (Testing); Infrastructure Management Services; and Business Process Services.

Hexaware services customers in over two dozen languages, from every major time zone and every major regulatory zone. Our goal is to be the first IT services company in the world to have a 50% digital workforce.

Learn more about Hexaware at http://www.hexaware.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For all information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.