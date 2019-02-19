Cerveau Technologies, Inc. and Institut de Radiofarmacia Aplicada de Barcelona, S.L. Announce Agreement to Manufacture Investigational Tau Ligand, [18F]MK-6240

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week Institut de Radiofarmacia Aplicada de Barcelona, S.L. (IRAB), a leading producer of imaging biomarkers for use in clinical research, has signed an agreement that grants the company the right to manufacture [18F]MK-6240, a next generation investigational Positron Emission Tomography (PET) imaging agent. This will facilitate clinical studies assessing the status and progression of neurofibrillary tangles (NFTs) in the brain. NFTs, made up of aggregated tau protein are a hallmark of several neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s Disease.

IRAB is now the latest in a series of high quality partners to secure the right to manufacture this tau ligand.

“Cerveau welcomes this opportunity to work with IRAB and local researchers in the greater Barcelona medical community to understand the application of MK-6240 and how it may benefit patients with brain diseases. With a rapidly aging population, Alzheimer’s disease is a global challenge. Our technical collaboration with IRAB will support multiple projects in Europe over the next several years and enable Cerveau to provide access to our pharmaceutical partners in support of various therapy trials, as well as facilitate novel academic research in pursuit of evaluating potential preventative treatment options for Alzheimer’s disease.” said Rick Hiatt, President and CEO of Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

Roger Rovira, the Director General of IRAB, said “At IRAB, we are very excited and proud of this collaboration, since our group is totally committed to innovation and development of cutting edge radiopharmaceuticals as an essential part for the biomedical community working with neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease."

About IRAB

IRAB was established in 2016 as a new Radiopharmaceutical laboratory for Production, marketing and development of PET radiopharmaceuticals (Positron Emission Tomography) as well as for the provision of diagnostic services for image and develop high value-added health applications for the biomedical and pharmaceutical sector in one of the leading biomedical research environments in Europe (Barcelona Biomedical Research Park), by providing service excellence and product reliability oriented to the existing and future needs based on radiopharmaceuticals.

About Cerveau Technologies, Inc.

Cerveau Technologies, Inc. is a partnership between Enigma Biomedical Group, Inc. and Sinotau Pharmaceutical Group. Cerveau's vision is to globally develop diagnostics and technology that positively impact patients with neurodegenerative disorders including Alzheimer's disease.

Cerveau’s global production network includes sites in Europe, Canada, Japan, China, Singapore, Australia and the United States.