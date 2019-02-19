HumanGood Selects Netsmart to Enhance and Integrate the Experience of Aging

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HumanGood and Netsmart have announced a partnership to enhance and integrate the aging experience through a single electronic health record (EHR) platform that spans all senior living care settings and facilities. HumanGood has been recognized in the senior living industry for reinventing the Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) concept, identifying outdated and inefficient care models and replacing them with a seamless aging experience for their residents across California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington and Idaho.

To eliminate traditional barriers of coordinated care and gaps in information, HumanGood chose Netsmart as its EHR technology partner based on its ability to create a single resident record across all senior living care settings, including skilled nursing, assisted living and independent living. Providing a single care plan and one unified bill, regardless of an individual’s care journey, will enable HumanGood to deliver the most efficient and effective care possible, while easily proving clinical and financial outcomes.

“By adopting solutions that support their organizational strategies, HumanGood has demonstrated its sophisticated approach to care for individuals and its continued commitment to their mission to revolutionize what growing older looks like,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “By choosing technology that is active today, they are able to improve care delivery not only for other providers but also for their residents and families, advancing their progressive approach in the process.”

HumanGood will leverage current Netsmart solutions to gain a longitudinal view of an individual’s complete health record, painting a clear picture of a patient through access to valuable data spanning across multiple care settings. This approach facilitates a complete look into an individual’s health history that supports a truly integrated and person-centered approach to care needed to thrive in a value-based care landscape.

Solutions and services from Netsmart will enable HumanGood to have a technology backbone to support its new vision for care and aging. Real-time access to the powerful Netsmart network and the Carequality interoperability framework will enable the seamless and secure exchange of vital health information in a discrete format that reconciles clinical data and populates directly into the EHR. This access enables connectivity with settings across the entire healthcare continuum, including hospitals, ambulatory care, home health, hospice and beyond. Electronic referral management along with interfaces with pharmacies, labs and radiology can create efficiencies and convenience for clinicians while improving the experience of residents receiving services.

“Organizations like HumanGood are true innovators in redefining the care we receive as we age,” said Valentine. “As the silver tsunami approaches, HumanGood is taking the lead in transforming how they are delivering care and proving outcomes. We applaud them and other organizations who are taking on a forward-thinking, strategic approach to growing older. We look forward to a long-term relationship with HumanGood as we partner together to advance this mission.”

About HumanGood

Located in Pleasanton, California, HumanGood is one of the nation's largest nonprofit providers of senior housing and services, and the largest organization of its kind in California, whose goal is to redefine the meaning of aging well for adults 55 and older. HumanGood employs more than 3,500 team members who serve nearly 10,000 residents in 80 communities across California, Arizona, Nevada, Washington and Idaho. Services offered in HumanGood communities across the country include Affordable Housing, Assisted Living, CCRC, Memory Support and Skilled Nursing. Visit http://www.humangood.org/ or follow HumanGood's journey on social media via Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Netsmart

Netsmart designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL.

Our more than 1,700 associates work hand-in-hand with our 600,000+ users in more than 25,000 organizations across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative.

Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube.

Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.