DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Archeo Futurus and H5 Data Centers announced today a partnership to launch an Internet exchange at 100 Taylor Street in San Antonio called “SAT-IX.” H5 Data Centers, a leading national wholesale data center owner and operator, acquired 100 Taylor Street in November of last year. The deployment is the first Internet exchange at San Antonio’s leading carrier hotel and edge data center.

The launch of an affordable and neutral Internet exchange in San Antonio is an opportunity for networks and content providers to reduce latency and transit costs. With access to more than 25 communications carriers, H5 Data Centers continues to build on the interconnection ecosystem rapidly growing in San Antonio.

"Starting an Internet exchange in San Antonio is a great opportunity for the companies to bring value to the region by offering an affordable and neutral Internet exchange platform," explained Daniel Kluss, CEO of Archeo Futurus. "We look forward to partnering with H5 Data Centers to build a more efficient Internet in San Antonio."

H5 Data Centers' CEO Josh Simms added, "The expansion of an Internet exchange platform to 100 Taylor Street strengthens our world-class data center and interconnection offering. San Antonio plays a central role in long haul fiber routes from California to Texas and Mexico and such a partnership with Archeo Futurus is an excellent opportunity to create a vibrant peering community."

San Antonio Edge Data Center Highlights:

85,000 square-foot carrier hotel

Top point of interconnection in San Antonio

New Internet exchange in partnership with Archeo Futurus

Access to more than 25 communications carriers

San Antonio is one of the safest locations in the U.S. to locate a data center

About Archeo Futurus

Archeo Futurus is one of the leading-edge, privately-owned cloud services and Internet exchange operators in the United States. Archeo Futurus offers provably optimized cloud services and is deploying a global network of cloud nodes and Internet exchanges, starting in Ashburn, VA, Fremont, CA, New York City, NY, San Antonio, TX, and Seattle, WA. For more information, visit www.archeofuturus.com.

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading privately-owned data center operators in the United States with over 2 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates data centers in Albuquerque, Ashburn, Atlanta, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Denver, Phoenix, Quincy, San Antonio, San Jose, San Luis Obispo, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.