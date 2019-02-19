TCS and Nanoheal to Provide Digital Workspace Automation for End-user Devices

OREM, Utah & MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, announced a partnership with Nanoheal, a predictive workspace automation platform provider, to offer enterprises cognitive, self-healing end-user device management solutions.

In today’s digital-first landscape, companies are increasingly relying on intelligent technology to streamline processes and automate tasks. TCS and Nanoheal will partner to deliver solutions that combine TCS’ expertise in managing workspaces with deep delivery capabilities, across leading organization-wide transformations, with Nanoheal’s automated, proactive, self-healing device platform to ensure a seamless, error-free enterprise workspace.

“Enterprises today are looking to use digital technologies to deliver exceptional experiences, not just for their customers but also for their employees,” said Raman Venkatraman, Vice President and Global Head, Alliances and Technology Unit, TCS. “We’re happy to partner with Nanoheal to provide our customers with automated solutions that free up their resources from mundane trouble-shooting tasks to focus on forward-thinking initiatives that help them thrive as Business 4.0™ enterprises.”

The Nanoheal platform provides smart, simple, hands-off tools to automate nearly 90 percent of workspace management operations, drastically reduce resolution time, monitor device performance, and enforce policy and compliance. Corporate end-users will benefit from smarter, more streamlined customer experience from beginning to end.

“Nanoheal is an all-in-one proactive and predictive workspace automation platform dedicated to continually improving end-user experience and simplifying the delivery of IT services,” explained Sridhar Santhanam, CEO, Nanoheal. “We are thrilled to partner with TCS, as their impressive global reach and proven track record of helping customers navigate the ever-evolving tech landscape will enable us to deliver our collective expertise and capabilities across the corporate marketplace.”

About Nanoheal

Based in Orem, Utah, Nanoheal’s workspace automation platform simplifies technology ownership at work and home. The platform includes one-click user self-help, device self-healing, and agent-assisted device monitoring and automations. Nanoheal’s ability to support a wide range of network devices—including PC, mobile, and IoT devices—along with its extensive suite of automations makes it unique in its market. www.nanoheal.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for the last fifty years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 417,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $19.09 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit us at www.tcs.com.

