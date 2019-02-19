Reading International Announces State-of-the-Art Cinema Complex for Burwood Brickwords

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) (“Reading”) today announced that it will open its most advanced Australian cinema at the brand new Burwood Brickworks development in Melbourne, Australia, in late 2019.

Reading Cinemas Burwood Brickworks will showcase the Gold standard in Australian cinema as Melbourne’s first premium TITAN LUXE auditorium with convenient reserved seating, the newest Dolby Atmos immersive sound and enhanced food and beverage offerings. The new complex will be the company’s first cinema in Australia to feature reclining seats in all auditoriums.

The new six-screen Reading Cinemas complex will be positioned on the ground level of Burwood Brickworks shopping centre, on the corner of Middleborough and Boulevard Roads.

Reading International acquired the former Burwood Brickworks property in the mid-1990’s, when it first entered the Australian market. The property was later sold to a predecessor company of Frasers Property Australia. The 13,900 square meter Burwood Brickworks shopping centre will be the heart of the mixed-use community.

Ellen Cotter, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Reading International, commented: “Our new Reading Cinema at the Burwood Brickworks will offer a first class cinematic experience. We are thrilled, not only to partner with Frasers at Burwood Brickworks, but also to be finally delivering on the vision that my father and Reading founder, James J. Cotter, Sr., had to open a state-of-the-art cinema on the Burwood property. Many Reading executives fondly remember the long conversations decades ago regarding my father’s aspirations to entertain the Burwood community. From service to presentation and curated programming, we are committed to creating a movie theater that will set new standards for both this community and Reading.”

“We are excited to partner with Frasers Property to bring our most advanced cinema complex ever to the inner city of Melbourne,” said Mark Douglas, Reading Cinemas Australia’s Managing Director. “We look forward to building on Reading’s long association with the Burwood site to provide a theatrical experience for guests that is of a world class standard.”

Frasers Property is aiming for the shopping centre at Burwood Brickworks to be the first retail development in the world to achieve Living Building Challenge™ certification, meaning it will generate more energy than it consumes on an annual basis. Reading Cinemas at Burwood Brickworks will be designed and built to meet Living Building Challenge™ certification requirements and the complex will sit in what is anticipated to be the world’s most sustainable shopping centre. A mix of on-site rooftop solar PV and off-site renewable energy, utilizing the latest in battery storage, will generate 105% of the energy required for the building.

Peri Macdonald, Executive General Manager – Retail, Frasers Property Australia, said, “Reading Cinemas will attract visitors from near and far to Burwood Brickworks shopping centre. A cinema offering was always a key feature of the super-neighbourhood centre we envisaged at Burwood Brickworks, and we’re pleased Reading Cinemas will anchor the entertainment precinct for the community. The new Reading Cinemas will become a natural focal point for the community, encouraging people to visit the new centre, spend time and socialise. Of course, for Burwood Brickworks residents, catching the latest films will be only a short walk from home.”

