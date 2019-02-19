International Hemp Oil Company, Functional Remedies, Announces Major Expansion of Distribution Relationships in Key U.S. Markets

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Functional Remedies, the only vertically-integrated manufacturer of whole-plant hemp oil products, announced a major expansion of its distribution networks in key U.S. markets. Functional Remedies signed five new agreements with natural retail broker networks to expand the distribution footprint of its products from 21 to 48 U.S. states. Through these new distribution agreements, Functional Remedies will continue to drive growth, sales and profitability while increasing the reach of its whole-plant, lipid-infused hemp oil products with consumers in the health, wellness and lifestyle spaces throughout the U.S.

“By strengthening our distribution networks to increase the reach of our products at a critical time in our company’s growth, more consumers will have convenient access to the market’s best whole-plant, hemp oil products," said Functional Remedies CEO Anthony Mazzotti. “We look forward to continuing to educate consumers on the benefits of hemp oil and bringing people of all ages products that help bring their lives into balance to achieve optimal wellness.”

Functional Remedies is investing in its distribution networks at a time when the global industrial hemp market size is expected to reach USD $10.6 billion by 2025 and expand at a CAGR of 14 percent during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing population and rising disposable income are expected to result in an increased demand for full-spectrum hemp oil. Currently, Functional Remedies products are available in multiple retail channels and in all 50 states via e-commerce.

About Functional Remedies

Functional Remedies produces the only hand-pressed, lipid-infused hemp oil, derived from the most nutrient-dense hemp plants, and formulated using a proprietary whole-plant, lipid infusion process. This results in highly efficacious products that deliver the greatest possible entourage effect and are far superior to CBD isolate and concentrate products made with CO2 and chemical extraction processes. Functional Remedies is unique among hemp oil producers as it is the only vertically-integrated company with complete control from farm to cultivation to finished goods. Functional Remedies uses the most respected independent labs to test and verify their ingredient specifications and phytonutrient content. For more information on Functional Remedies and its products, visit https://functionalremedies.com/.