Amgen Supports Science from Scientists’ Mission to Boost Interest in STEM Education

BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science from Scientists (SfS), a non-profit dedicated to empowering youth to remain competitive in emerging STEM fields, has announced Amgen, one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, as a pilot STEMissaries partner. Science from Scientists defines STEMissaries as STEM-oriented corporations and leaders that participate in active, long-term partnerships to support its local community and engage children directly in their classrooms. Together, Amgen, Amgen Foundation and Science from Scientists are partnering on the STEMissaries program to support the positive impact that a hands-on approach to science-related curricula can transform elementary and middle school students’ perspectives on STEM.

In collaboration with Science from Scientists, Amgen staff members volunteer to teach in classrooms to give insight to their experience in the STEM field and the type of work they do day-to-day. With guidance from Science from Scientists, Amgen volunteers first create unique lessons featuring topics based on company-specific innovation. Amgen staff are then trained by SfS scientists on how to present these lessons in a compelling way that both teaches and inspires young children.

“As a non-profit, support from Amgen is vital in helping us achieve our goals,” said Dr. Erika Ebbel Angle, founder and executive director of Science from Scientists. “It is inspiring to have Amgen’s support in our mission and collaborate with a company that shares the same goals. It is amazing to see Amgen staff members and Science from Scientists’ scientists work together to get children excited about science. We are thankful for Amgen’s partnership and look forward to expanding our program to reach more students across the country.”

“Amgen Massachusetts enjoys working with community partners who share a mission in inspiring the passion of science within students throughout the community,” said Jennifer Bianco, director of corporate affairs, Amgen Massachusetts. “Collaborating with Science from Scientists is the perfect opportunity to have our staff members participate in what they enjoy most—sharing science. It’s been truly a rewarding experience.”

Amgen’s work with the STEMissaries program has engaged students by sharing and offering real-life advice and scenarios providing a new perspective that these students are rarely exposed to in the classroom. “Organizations like Science from Scientists and the STEMissaries program are so important to school curriculum these days,” said Chris Ilich, Amgen scientist and STEMissaries volunteer. “Amgen staff volunteers’ lessons help students break free from whatever might hold them back during the regular school day and not only participate, but also express true interest in STEM subjects.”

In addition to helping students gain a better understanding of the STEM field, Science from Scientists has seen noteworthy improvements on test scores and performance. During the 2017-18 school year, SfS measured a 21% improvement (equivalent to more than two letter grades) in pre- to post-quiz scores at the seven Revere, MA schools where Amgen staff members teach.

Amgen Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Amgen Inc., has also supported the work of Science from Scientists with nearly $300,000 in grants over the past nine years. In pursuit of its mission to advance excellence in science education and inspire the next generation of innovators, the Foundation has supported 9,000 teachers through professional development opportunities, more than 7 million students through hands-on and virtual experiences in science and contributed nearly $150 million to advancing science education globally.

“It has been a great experience bringing STEMissaries from an idea to reality with the Science from Scientists team and the Amgen volunteers we’ve enlisted,” said Christiane Boezio, Senior Manager, Strategic Planning and Operations at Amgen. “It’s inspiring to see our industry scientists in the classroom, bringing the joy of science to the next generation. There is nothing quite as rewarding than to see the light turn on in a child’s eyes when they’ve truly grasped a scientific concept and want to learn more.”

