Pennsylvania Selects NIC Inc. to Provide their Outdoor Recreation Technology Platform

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV), one of the country’s leading hunt and fish licensing providers, has announced the Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission signed a 10-year agreement with the Company to provide a new licensing technology platform.

“We are excited to work with NIC and deliver efficiencies to the people of the Commonwealth,” said Bryan Burhans, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Game Commission. “We want the process to get a variety of outdoor-related licenses and permits to be fast, simple, and convenient.”

The enhanced platform will bring modern technology to the Commonwealth’s outdoor recreation-related services such as hunting and fishing licenses, shooting range permits, boat renewals, youth fishing permits, and much more.

“We look forward to having one of the best hunting and fishing licensing technology platforms in the nation,” said Tim Schaeffer, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “When the new system launches, people will be able to use the latest technology to get the license or permit they need to enjoy the great outdoors of the Keystone State.”

Currently, one out of six hunting licenses sold through an NIC system. With the addition of Pennsylvania, the Company will process nearly 15 million outdoor recreation transactions annually and become the largest provider of hunting licenses in the United States. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation with 2.6 million hunting licenses, tags, permits, and stamps sold in 2018.

“For nearly 20 years NIC has been providing cutting-edge outdoor recreation licensing services,” said Harry Herington, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board for NIC Inc. “Pennsylvania will benefit from our expertise in this area throughout the country, in addition to the new elements we are configuring specifically for their needs. All of us at NIC appreciate the confidence they have placed in us.”

Work is underway on the system, which is expected to launch during the first quarter of 2020.

About NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation’s premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.