Smash Hit Series, Dance Moms, Returns for an 8th Season on Lifetime

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Collins Avenue Productions (“Collins Avenue”), part of KEW MEDIA GROUP INC. (“KEW” or the “Company”) (TSX:KEW and KEW.WT), is pleased to announce the return of one of its most popular reality television series, Dance Moms, for Lifetime Network in the U.S. Dance Moms is one of KEW’s largest single production contracts and longest running shows.

Dance Moms follows the lives of young dancers and their mothers as they compete to become the best in the Abby Lee Miller’s Ultimate Dance Competition. After completing a prison sentence last year, studio owner and Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Season 8 begins with a one-hour special, Dance Moms: Resurrection, which follows Abby as she rebuilds her dance company for a new generation of dancers while she battles a cancer that has left her wheelchair-bound.

Now in its eighth season, and with a total of eight spin-offs, Collins Avenue has produced over 200 hours of the hit series, which has broken Lifetime’s rating records and can be viewed in over 14 territories worldwide. Dance Moms has also inspired the careers of many of today’s hottest dance talents including Maddie Ziegeler, whose music video performances have garnered over 4 billion views and boasts a social media following of over 12 million people worldwide.

Dance Moms joins Collins Avenue’s diverse non-scripted slate including Best House on the Block for DIY Network in the U.S. and The Devil Next Door, a six-part docuseries featuring ex-members of the secretive North Carolina-based World of Faith Fellowship Church as they reveal the abuse they allegedly endured at the hands of the church for A&E Network in the U.S.

Dance Moms is produced by Collins Avenue, with Jeff Collins (Dance Moms, The Drama Queen), Bryan Stinson (Dance Moms, So Sharp) and Michael Hammond (Dance Moms, Hell’s Kitchen), along with Gena McCarthy, Brie Miranda Byrant and Kimberly Chessler of Lifetime. A+E Networks handles global sales for Dance Moms.

About Collins Avenue

Collins Avenue is a full-service production company whose expertise lies in authentic storytelling and programming across all non-fiction genres. Established in 2008 by prolific television producer Jeff Collins, Collins Avenue is responsible for many hit series, including the award-winning juggernaut franchise Dance Moms on Lifetime.

Celebrating over 10 years of cultivating engaging content, Collins Avenue is thrilled to announce the return of Dance Moms, twirling into its 8th season on Lifetime; a true crime series focused on an active cult in North Carolina for A&E titled The Devil Next Door; an exciting production partnership with KEW Media Group, My Crazy Birth Story, which is currently selling to local and international territories; as well as pilots and presentations with OWN, Oxygen, Lifetime, Animal Planet, TLC, and CBS.

Collins Avenue is known for diversity in the non-scripted space, with an emphasis on character development. Through successful series such as HGTV’s Best House on the Block, WeTV’s Sisters in Law, Nat Geo’s Meet The Hutterites and CW’s Fly Girls, there is not an unscripted genre Collins Avenue has not mastered.

About LIFETIME

Celebrating 35 years of entertaining audiences, Lifetime is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning award-winning movies, high-quality scripted series and breakout non-fiction series. Lifetime has an impressive legacy in public affairs, bringing attention to social issues that women care about with initiatives such as the long running Stop Breast Cancer for Life now in its 25th year, Stop Violence Against Women which relaunched in 2018, and Broader Focus, a major global initiative dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers and producers, including women of color, to make its content. Lifetime Television®, LMN®, Lifetime Real Women® and Lifetime Digital™ are part of Lifetime Entertainment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of A+E Networks. A+E Networks is a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation.

About KEW MEDIA GROUP INC.

KEW MEDIA GROUP is a leading publicly-listed content company that produces and distributes multi-genre content worldwide. Companies included in the KEW family are the production companies: Architect Films, Awesome Media & Entertainment, Bristow Global Media, Collins Avenue Productions, Essential Media Group, 4East Media, Frantic Films, Jigsaw Productions, Media Headquarters, Our House Media, Sienna Films, Spirit Digital Media, and Two Rivers Media; and the distribution companies: KEW Media Distribution and TCB Media Rights.

With primary offices in London, Los Angeles, New York, Sydney and Toronto, the KEW MEDIA GROUP companies develop, produce and distribute more than 1,000 hours of content every year, as well as manage a library of more than 13,000 hours of content, for almost every available viewing platform worldwide. KEW aspires to offer great content from all over the world to viewers of all ages and tastes. KEW promotes transparency, equality, respect, and inclusiveness and plans to grow with the benefit of people from a wide range of perspectives and backgrounds.

Source: KEW MEDIA GROUP INC.