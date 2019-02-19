Granite’s New Water and Mineral Services Group Awarded $22.5 Million in Sewer Rehabilitation Projects in Canada

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today that its Granite Inliner division in the Water and Mineral Services Group has been awarded a $14 million contract by the City of Hamilton, Ontario for the cleaning, inspection and structural rehabilitation of existing sewers and a $8.5 million contract by the Region of Niagara, Ontario for the Stamford Interceptor Rehabilitation project. The contract with the Region of Niagara was included in Granite’s fourth quarter 2018 backlog and the contract with the City of Hamilton will be included in Granite’s first quarter 2019 backlog.

Both projects will be completed by LiquiForce, Granite Inliner’s Canadian based rehabilitation services company that serves water and wastewater customers in Canada and Michigan.

“These two awards are examples of our growing market share in the trenchless rehabilitation solutions and highlight the value of the LiquiForce team,” said James H. Roberts, President and Chief Executive Officer of Granite.

Scope of work for the City of Hamilton includes 100 percent trenchless lateral rehabilitation using cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) methods, manhole rehabilitation, closed circuit television (CCTV) inspection of sewers and laterals, wastewater system lining and minor open cut repairs as required. Since 2011, LiquiForce has installed more than 6,000 lateral liners in Hamilton and inspected over 10,000 laterals without a single clean-out being installed.

Scope of work for the Stamford Interceptor Rehabilitation project includes the rehabilitation of 7,600 feet of new and existing 1,050-millimeter and 1,200-millimeter diameter sanitary sewer main, bypassing the entire system including three pumping stations, and rehabilitating 23 manholes.

About Granite

Through its offices and subsidiaries nationwide, Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) is a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite, America’s Infrastructure Company, is an award-winning firm in safety, quality and environmental stewardship, and has been honored as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years. Granite is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is part of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index and the Russell 2000 Index. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com.

About Granite Inliner

Granite Inliner is one of the nation’s largest cured-in-place pipe and trenchless pipe providers, and offers sustainable pipeline rehabilitation services to both public and private sectors. Granite Inliner installs safe, cost-effective, and long-term solutions for aging water, wastewater and sewer infrastructure needs. In June 2018, they became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated.