Synacor’s Zimbra X Platform is Now Powered by Oracle Cloud and Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Synacor Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) a Gold level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced Zimbra X, Synacor's cloud-focused email and collaboration platform, has achieved Powered By Oracle Cloud status and is now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace.

Zimbra X, a new containerized, cloud-based email and collaboration platform, can power complete email communications, contacts, calendar, file sharing, and tasks with collaboration add-ons that include messaging, videoconferencing, document creation, and file storage – all available via any device. Zimbra X is currently targeted at service providers - offering user-friendly, next-generation email and collaboration services that enable ISPs and wireless operators to offer a strong consumer value-add and increase subscriber engagement, retention and loyalty.

Powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Synacor’s Zimbra X helps ensure easier roll out of email and collaboration services with the following features:

Containerized , with automated orchestration that reduces overall compute time on the cloud and significantly reduces costs

, with automated orchestration that reduces overall compute time on the cloud and significantly reduces costs Highly available to reduce support costs associated with downtime and system outages

Monetize through optional advertisements and integration with Synacor’s advertising platform

through optional advertisements and integration with Synacor’s advertising platform Built with industry-leading security and privacy features such as 2-factor authentication (2FA), email encryption, secure communications via TLS, HTTPs and more

and privacy features such as 2-factor authentication (2FA), email encryption, secure communications via TLS, HTTPs and more Offers turnkey migration, customization, cloud delivery, and monetization

Powered by Oracle Cloud status recognizes OPN member solutions that have been tested or verified to run on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. This achievement offers customers confidence that the partner's application is supported by the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure SLA guarantee, allowing full access and control over their cloud infrastructure services as well as consistent performance.

The Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and service providers offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle Cloud is the industry’s broadest and most complete public cloud, delivering enterprise-grade services at every level of the cloud technology stack including platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and data as a service (DaaS).

"The cloud represents a huge opportunity for our partner community," said David Hicks, vice president, WW ISV Cloud Business Development and Marketing, Oracle. "Synacor's commitment to innovation with the Oracle Cloud and track record of quality execution help our customers deploy a cloud-enabled and modern collaboration platform ready to meet critical business needs.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Oracle to simplify Zimbra X deployment, and also to significantly extend our reach to new potential customers. Zimbra X customers are now able to reap the cost and performance benefits of Oracle’s next-gen, cloud-based infrastructure,” said Synacor CEO Himesh Bhise. “We look forward to continued engagement with the Oracle community to drive higher adoption of Zimbra X Email and Collaboration.”

About Zimbra Email and Collaboration

Zimbra, a Synacor product, is an email and collaboration platform that includes contacts, calendar, tasks, instant messaging, and file sharing, plus add-ons such as videoconferencing, document creation, and file storage. Zimbra powers hundreds of millions of mailboxes in 140+ countries and is offered through more than 1,900 channel partners. Enterprises, governments, and service providers trust Zimbra.

Zimbra can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or as a hybrid service. The Zimbra Business Solution Provider Network offers it as a Hosted Service. Synacor operates a turnkey, fully hosted/managed, and monetized solution for Service Providers.

To request an invitation for the Zimbra X Partner Development Program for North America-based Service Providers (SPs), visit https://info.zimbra.com/zimbra-x-beta.

For more information about becoming a Zimbra Channel Partner, visit https://www.zimbra.com/partners/become-partner/.

About Synacor

Synacor (Nasdaq:SYNC) is the trusted technology development, multiplatform services and revenue partner for video, Internet and communications providers, device manufacturers, governments and enterprises. Synacor’s mission is to enable its customers to better engage with their consumers. Its customers use Synacor’s technology platforms and services to scale their businesses and extend their subscriber relationships. Synacor delivers managed portals, advertising solutions, email and collaboration platforms, and cloud-based identity management. www.synacor.com

About Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure is the enterprise Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform. Companies of all sizes rely on Oracle Cloud to run enterprise and cloud native applications with mission-critical performance and core-to-edge security. By running both traditional and new workloads on a comprehensive cloud that includes compute, storage, networking, database, and containers, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure dramatically increases operational efficiency and lowers total cost of ownership. For more information, visit https://cloud.oracle.com/iaas.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program that provides partners with a differentiated advantage to develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle’s products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle’s growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to be recognized and rewarded for their investment in Oracle Cloud. Partners engaging with Oracle will be able to differentiate their Oracle Cloud expertise and success with customers through the OPN Cloud program – an innovative program that complements existing OPN program levels with tiers of recognition and progressive benefits for partners working with Oracle Cloud. To find out more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partners.

