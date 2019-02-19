NEC Australia Signs Partnership with NICE inContact

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE inContact, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business, today announced that it has partnered with NEC Australia to deliver NICE inContact CXone, the company’s cloud customer experience platform, throughout Australia. The partnership is set to bring an enhanced level of customer service to the Australian market.

NICE inContact CXone – the world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform, powers organizations to provide an exceptional customer experience by acting smarter and responding faster to the ever-changing customer expectations. To meet the needs of organizations of all sizes, CXone combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence – all on an Open Cloud Foundation.

The complete cloud, omnichannel platform will provide NEC Australia customers an easily deployed solution, with no on-premise infrastructure or upfront costs. NICE inContact CXone is flexible and scalable, able to address immediate operational needs and support growth within the business.

Jim Chryssikos, National Solutions Manager at NEC Australia, said, “NICE inContact CXone was selected as it provides the best of both contact center and workforce engagement, with omnichannel routing capability. We’re passionate about delivering the highest quality customer service to small, mid-sized and enterprise markets, and our extensive research showed NICE inContact CXone as being the best possible product for the mid-sized market.”

“We’re excited to partner with NEC Australia given their strength in the market and shared commitment to helping companies of all sizes achieve their business goals,” said Paul Jarman, NICE inContact CEO. “Together we will provide a unified, complete cloud customer experience platform in CXone that powers exceptional customer experiences in today’s modern digital economy.”

About NEC Australia

NEC Australia is a leading technology company, delivering a complete portfolio of ICT solutions and services to large enterprise, small business and government organizations. NEC Australia delivers innovative solutions to help customers gain greater business value from their technology investments. NEC Australia specialises in information and communications technology solutions and services in multi-vendor environments. Solutions and services include: IT applications and solutions development, unified communications, complex communications solutions, network solutions, display solutions, biometrics, research and development services, systems integration and professional, technical and managed services. For more information, visit NEC Australia at www.nec.com.au. NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2019 NEC Corporation.

About NICE inContact

NICE inContact is the cloud contact centre software leader with the world’s #1 cloud customer experience platform. NICE inContact CXone™ combines best-in-class Omnichannel Routing, Analytics, Workforce Optimization, Automation and Artificial Intelligence on an Open Cloud Foundation. NICE inContact’s solution empowers organizations to provide exceptional customer experiences by acting smarter and responding faster to consumer expectations. NICE inContact’s DEVone developer program is an extensive partner ecosystem, providing applications from partner companies on the CXexchange marketplace that are designed to integrate with CXone. NICE inContact is recognized as a market leader by the leading industry analyst firms. www.niceincontact.com

NICE inContact is part of NICE (Nasdaq: NICE), the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

