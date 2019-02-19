Zain Group Drives Operational Efficiencies, Financial Compliance with iconectiv’s Comprehensive Fixed Asset Management Solution

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zain Group, a leading mobile telecommunications provider serving more than 47.8 million customers in the Middle East and North Africa, today announced it will incorporate the iconectiv Common Language® solution to enhance capital and operational efficiencies within the company. The solution from iconectiv, an authoritative partner of the global communications industry, will help Zain gain new business insights through the comprehensive and ongoing identification and management of hundreds of thousands of network assets.

With $3 billion in annual revenue and operations in more than eight countries, Zain is deploying iconectiv Common Language to ensure the flow of consistent and accurate information throughout its network.

“At Zain, we are passionate about customer experience, operational effectiveness and preparing the path for continued business growth,” said Ossama Matta, CFO, Zain Group. “iconectiv Common Language will not only give us real-time status of our network assets but also key insights into our business performance. It will serve as a major competitive advantage as we continue to expand services for our customers across our markets.”

Common Language provides Zain with a centralized data infrastructure to simplify the challenges related to fixed asset management. This is accomplished by eliminating data silos, automating communications and providing multiple departments with dashboard visibility of all network assets.

“With Common Language, Zain can closely track the location, condition and depreciation status of their fixed assets and network functions and ensure financial and network managers have a shared understanding of their value,” said Richard Jacowleff, President and CEO, iconectiv. “The solution also provides Zain with highly accurate financial reporting and inventory appraisal and the data it needs to meet compliance mandates such as the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).”

About Common Language

Common Language provides data information solutions that enable communications providers and manufacturers to overcome complex network management, asset management and service activation challenges. The solution, which actively manages over 10 million locations and 400,000 network equipment items, is essential for identifying and defining critical elements across any network.

About Zain

Zain is a leading emerging markets player in the field of telecommunications aiming to become one of the top 10 mobile operators in the world by 2011. Today it is the 4th-largest mobile network in the world in terms of geographical footprint with commercial presence in 24 countries spread across the Middle East and Africa providing mobile voice and data services to over 64.7 million active customers as of May 2009. For more, please visit www.zain.com or email info@zain.com.

About iconectiv

At iconectiv, we envision a world without boundaries, where the ability to access and exchange information is simple, secure and seamless. As the authoritative partner of the communications industry for more than 30 years, our market-leading solutions enable the interconnection of networks, devices and applications for more than two billion people every day. We have intimate knowledge of the intricacies and complexities involved in creating, operating and securing the communications infrastructure for service providers, regulators, enterprises, aggregators and content providers. Our 5,000+ global clients rely on us for network and operations management, numbering, registry and fraud prevention solutions. We are proud to be enabling the world of tomorrow by making new connections today. A US-based company, Telcordia Technologies, does business as iconectiv. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com.