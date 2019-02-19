Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.7 Million Equipment Order from Leading Satellite Antenna Manufacturer

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--February 19, 2019--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Nasdaq:CMTL) announced today that during its second quarter of fiscal 2019, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a $1.7 million RF equipment order from a leading satellite antenna manufacturer. The satellite antenna manufacturer, which provides full motion antenna solutions for marine and other mobility applications, will continue to team Comtech EF Data products with its innovative, full-motion antenna products to provide its marine customers with unparalleled performance and reliability.

The order specified two models of Comtech EF Data's field-proven, robust and efficient LPOD Block Up Converters (BUCs); the 250 Watt C-Band model and the 125 Watt Ku-Band model. The LPOD BUCs will provide the antenna manufacturer’s clients with the ability to deliver the highest possible speeds with the utmost reliability in the most demanding marine environments, such as cruise, oil & gas and merchant shipping. The LPOD BUC product line provides advanced monitor and control features that enable real-time access to critical performance, and status information to ensure that system operators can manage and optimize networks to the highest possible standards.

“The antenna manufacturer selected our LPOD BUCs based on our proven track record of delivering cost effective, efficient and highly robust products capable of performing in the most demanding marine environments,” commented Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility. Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+ countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

