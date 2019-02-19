Monroe Capital Supports HaystackID’s Acquisition of eTERA Consulting

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of eTERA Consulting (“eTERA”) by HaystackID, an existing portfolio company of Knox Capital Holdings, LLC.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, HaystackID is a specialized eDiscovery services firm that helps corporations and law firms find, listen, and learn from data when they face complex, data-intensive investigations and litigation. eTERA is a leading eDiscovery and managed services company. The acquisition accelerates the platform’s growth with the addition of eTERA’s subscription and contracted eDiscovery expertise, relationships, and infrastructure.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe’s middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

Monroe has been recognized by Creditflux as the 2018 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; Global M&A Network as the 2018 Small Middle Markets Lender of the Year; Private Debt Investor as the 2017 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year; M&A Advisor as the 2016 Lender Firm of the Year; and the U.S. Small Business Administration as the 2015 Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.