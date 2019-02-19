UT Medical Center Supports Clinical EHR Usability with TransformativeMed Contract Renewal

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransformativeMed, the first to directly embed specialized clinical workflows into the EHR to enhance usability, efficiency and renew the joy of patient care, today announced that The University of Tennessee Medical Center has renewed its contract. A CORES clinical workflow user and advocate since 2013, the UT Medical Center contract extension includes the use of CORES for up to 650 beds across the medical center and will include CORES mobile applications, available later this year.

The clinician-designed CORE Value Suite was created with the insight that it takes a team to manage a patient and that all specialties have unique data needs. CORES is built using Mpages custom toolkit and therefore embedded inside Cerner, transforming an organization’s existing EHR into a secure, easy-to-use, clinical communication and collaboration hub. Workflows are intuitively organized and presented in formats unique to each specialty’s priorities, ensuring that rich, actionable patient data is accessible when it is needed. Without having to search for and replicate data for rounding, handoffs and to make care decisions, team-based patient care is simplified and more efficient, reaffirming that technology can return the joy to patient care.

Doug Cusick, TransformativeMed President, and CEO stated, “Physician burnout fueled in part by turning highly-valued physicians into data entry specialists must be addressed. We applaud organizations like UT Medical Center who proactively listen to the needs of their clinicians and take steps with solutions like CORES to bring the joy back into patient care.”

About TransformativeMed

Founded in 2011, privately-held TransformativeMed is the first to re-engineer the Electronic Health Record (EHR) with directly embedded, clinician-friendly workflow solutions. The mobile-to-desktop CORE Value Suite of apps ensures that EHR-based patient information is provided in the unique way care providers in different specialties need it. As a result, caregivers dramatically reduce repetitive data entry, streamline their workflows and accelerate team-based decision-making and communications. Health systems are therefore able to realize more value from their EHR system. Clinicians across more than 130 hospitals including Dignity Health, Baptist Health, and Christiana Care are using the CORE Value Suite to simplify their EHR experience. Learn more at TransformativeMed.com.