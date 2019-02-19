Latitude Consulting Group entrusts mission-critical infrastructure to Online Tech

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Online Tech, a leader in secure, compliant hybrid cloud services, has been selected as the IT partner of choice by Latitude Consulting Group (Latitude). Latitude, based in Saline, Mich., has been providing customers with channel optimization and learning management services to Fortune 500 companies and small businesses since 2003.

Since Latitude's customer base has grown, their in-house infrastructure was in danger of becoming inadequate to respond to demand. The company urgently needed to upgrade their existing infrastructure and sought a third-party provider who thoroughly understood and practiced the rigorous standards of PCI compliance while delivering a solution with 100 percent uptime.

"We're hosting and supporting mission-critical systems for a laundry list of Fortune 500 companies, and we can't afford for them to go down for a week or even a day," said Jeff Walter, CEO of Latitude. "It's part of our due diligence to make sure our hosting provider is rock solid, and that's where Online Tech has really shone."

Latitude utilizes two of Online Tech's data centers to host their mission-critical systems. Each data center features N+1 redundancy with separate power systems, electrical grids and ISPs. Latitude's PCI-compliant cloud servers are also fully managed by Online Tech, including patch management and first responder services.

"I'm thrilled that we have been entrusted to provide Latitude with the highly available infrastructure they and their clients require," said Jason Yaeger, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Solutions at Online Tech. "We understand that ensuring data integrity and privacy is paramount to our clients, and we strive to ensure our people, processes and technologies are all thoroughly focused on building and maintaining a culture of compliance, including PCI, HIPAA and SOC."

Online Tech offers a full suite of IT services, including fully managed cloud, disaster recovery and data protection solutions. Each is compliant with a variety of regulations including PCI, HIPAA, SOC and ISO 27001 regulations. For more information, visit www.onlinetech.com.

About Online Tech

Online Tech is the leader in secure, compliant hybrid and multi-cloud solutions for service providers, channel partners and enterprise organizations. Their industry-leading portal, OTPortal®, enables clients to view and manage all of their IT systems in a single pane of glass. Backed by independent HIPAA, PCI, EU-US Privacy Shield and SOC 2 audits, Online Tech delivers exceptional experiences for businesses seeking a fully managed IT-as-a-service provider. For more information, call 877-740-5028, email solutions@onlinetech.com or visit www.onlinetech.com.