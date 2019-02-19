Tutor Perini Receives Notice of Intent to Award a $1.4 Billion Contract for the Purple Line Extension Section 3 Stations Project

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Tutor Perini/O&G Joint Venture has received a notice of intent to award a contract from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for the Purple Line Extension Section 3 Stations project. The contract value is anticipated to be approximately $1.4 billion. The scope of work entails the design and construction of two new subway stations at Westwood/UCLA and Westwood/Veteran Administration (VA) Hospital. The Company is currently performing initial design work on the companion Purple Line Extension Section 3 Tunnels project, awarded last year, which will build the tunnels and related systems that will connect with the new Westwood/UCLA and Westwood/VA Hospital stations.

The contract value will be included in the Company’s first quarter 2019 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.