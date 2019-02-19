Interval International and CLC World Extend Global Multi-Year Agreement

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interval International, a prominent worldwide provider of vacation services, and CLC Resort Developments Limited, one of Europe’s leading providers of mixed-use holiday products, under the Club La Costa World (CLC World) brand, announced the extension of their long-term master affiliation agreement. The contract encompasses CLC World’s vacation ownership business in top holiday destinations in Europe and the United States, and at future properties that the company develops, acquires, or operates during the term of the agreement.

“Our mission is to deliver memorable holiday experiences, with service standards that consistently exceed customer expectations,” said Roy Peires, chairman and founder of CLC World. “Interval provides the high-quality, flexible exchange and travel opportunities that meet our demanding standards, and we are very pleased to extend our relationship.”

“We look forward to continuing to work with Roy and his team, who are focused on providing owners and guests with all the amenities and services that make the CLC Experience so special,” said Jeanette Marbert, president and CEO of Interval International. “We share their commitment to creating new and exciting products that heighten the vacation experience for our members.”

CLC World resorts, with their diversity of locations, outstanding accommodations, stylish interiors, and wide range of first-class amenities and facilities, reflect the company’s innovative style. One of the newest additions to its holiday offerings is the CLC Gemini, which joins two other state-of-the-art Eleuthera 60 catamarans in the Club La Costa Yacht Club. Setting sail in the British Virgin Islands – some 40 islands and keys renowned for calm currents and ranked among the world’s top sailing spots – guests can enjoy the tucked- away air-conditioned cabins and upper-level salon that has nonstop 360-degree views. The yacht also has plasma-screen TV, a DVD player, fully stocked bar, and alfresco dining area where meals are served, and carries a speedboat for waterskiing and wakeboarding.

New purchasers at CLC World resorts will be enrolled as individual members of Interval International, entitling them to a host of year-round benefits, including the opportunity to exchange their weeks or points for stays at other resorts in Interval’s global network. CLC World also offers Interval Platinum® to new members of its fractional ownership club and the recently launched BVI yacht program, entitling them to a number of flexible exchange opportunities and best-in-class leisure and lifestyle benefits and services. These include complimentary airport lounge membership through Priority Pass; Interval Options®, the ability to exchange their resort week toward a cruise, hotel, tour, golf, or spa vacation, or a unique Interval Experiences adventure; ShortStay Exchange®, Golf Connection, for access to select private courses; VIP treatment with Dining Connection; City Guides, for insider advice; Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® membership, which gives them up to two free weekend rental days; priority Getaway viewing; Getaway discounts; free Guest Certificates; Platinum Escapes; Dining and Leisure Discounts powered by Entertainment®, and VIP Concierge℠, for personal assistance, 24/7.

About Interval International

Interval International operates membership programs for vacationers and provides value-added services to its developer clients worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida, the company has been a pioneer and innovator in serving the vacation ownership market since 1976. Today, Interval's exchange network comprises more than 3,200 resorts in over 80 nations. Through offices in 15 countries, Interval offers high-quality products and benefits to resort clients and approximately 2 million families who are enrolled in various membership programs.

About CLC World

CLC World Resorts & Hotels is a leading provider of mixed-use holiday products that include vacation ownership, holiday rentals, fractional and outright property ownership, in Europe and beyond. The private members' club that began in 1984 – achieving over 50,000 members – has a portfolio of 32 mixed use resorts worldwide, including the U.K., Spain, Tenerife, Austria, Turkey, and the U.S., as well as the Club La Costa Yacht Club.