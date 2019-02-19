ScienceLogic Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ScienceLogic, a leader in context-infused AIOps, providing IT operations with actionable insights from IT operational data, today announced it has received certification of its application with ServiceNow, now available in the ServiceNow store. Certification by ServiceNow is only granted to apps available in the Store and signifies that ScienceLogic SL1 has successfully completed a set of defined tests focused on Now Platform security, compatibility, performance, and integration interoperability. The certification also ensures that best practices are utilized in the design and implementation of ScienceLogic SL1 with ServiceNow.

The ScienceLogic SL1 platform empowers intelligent, automated IT operations by:

Consolidating tools and data from across a disjointed IT environment into a single, operational data lake

Automatically preparing and enriching that data with crucial contextual insights that can drive informed business decisions and automated actions

Exchanging data among an unlimited number of IT management platforms, tools and sources, such as ServiceNow

Growth in digital transformation initiatives has led enterprises to collect enormous amounts of data. However, while good quality data can greatly benefit enterprises, poor quality data can create new risks by slowing down response times and creating additional inefficiencies. ScienceLogic's integration with ServiceNow helps to avoid the cost or risk of inaccurate data, particularly as enterprises scale and data grows more fragmented.

By providing accurate and context-rich data in real-time that feeds into the configuration management database (CMDB), SL1 eliminates steps typically required to populate and manually reconcile the CMDB, in turn enabling automation of IT service management processes such as incident, problem, and change management. It also enables operations to identify and resolve problems impacting business services faster by feeding better problem management data to Ops & DevOps teams. The end results are more resilient digital experiences and increased customer and employee satisfaction.

“IT now forms the backbone of many enterprises, yet its complexity has started to tax IT operations teams who are pressured to keep up with the corresponding increase in volume and velocity of service tickets. If IT Ops falls behind, that can threaten the resiliency of operations and ultimately, the bottom line as businesses continue their digital forward march,” said Dave Link, CEO and founder of ScienceLogic. “In this environment, automation is going to be key to identifying, diagnosing and remediating issues in real-time, yet only a platform that provides holistic views can provide the level of insight and analysis needed. SL1 delivers the clean, contextualized data IT operations teams need to achieve these automations so that overall business health is never impacted.”

About ScienceLogic

ScienceLogic is a leader in IT Operations Management, providing modern IT operations with actionable insights to predict and resolve problems faster in a digital, ephemeral world. Its solution sees everything across cloud and distributed architectures, contextualizes data through relationship mapping, and acts on this insight through integration and automation. Trusted by thousands of organizations, ScienceLogic’s technology was designed for the rigorous security requirements of United States Department of Defense, proven for scale by the world’s largest service providers, and optimized for the needs of large enterprises. https://sciencelogic.com/

ServiceNow Store

The ServiceNow Store is the exclusive source for Now Certified apps from ISV Technology Partners that complement and extend ServiceNow and accelerate time to value for customers.

