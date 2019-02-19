Mavenir’s NFV-Based RCS Solution Selected by Rakuten for Next-Generation Voice and Messaging

TOKYO & RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mavenir, a leader in accelerating software network transformation and transforming mobile network economics for communications service providers (CSPs), has been selected by Rakuten, Inc., a global leader in internet services and soon to be operator of Japan’s newest and most innovative mobile network, for its voice and messaging systems to provide its subscribers with powerful, flexible, agile and cost-effective next-generation services.

The deployment will include Mavenir’s 5G ready platform that monetizes voice and messaging in a single application for least-cost roaming, integration to Rakuten ID single sign-on, that is completely cloud-based with full NFV deployed on the Rakuten Cloud Platform. Mavenir’s fully virtualized RCS AS and Client will enable Rakuten to launch new innovative services quickly for enterprises and subscribers.

“As Rakuten works to build the world’s first end-to-end cloud-native mobile network, partnering on development of next-generation voice and messaging services with Mavenir takes us one step closer to launch of a network without parallel,” said Rakuten Mobile Network CTO Tareq Amin. “Driving disruptive innovation like this in the telecommunications sector will position us to provide our subscribers in Japan with flexible, stable and competitive services.”

“As a leading messaging vendor for RCS services worldwide, Mavenir is in a unique position to make RCS successful and cost effective for Rakuten. Our virtualized, cloud-based RCS solution enables us to help Rakuten quickly and easily provide voice and messaging infrastructure as they prepare for their network launch later this year,” said Pardeep Kohli, President and CEO of Mavenir. “This selection underscores our ability to partner with innovative operators to deliver best-in-class software solutions in multi-vendor environments.”

By utilizing Mavenir’s RCS solution, Rakuten will be able to provide its subscribers with next generation rich messaging services based on evolving GSMA UP RCS standards. Services include session based messaging to RCS capable clients, allowing subscribers to Instant Message (IM), Group Chat and File Share, and supports multi-device scenarios based on RCS standards that support Voice and Video QoS.

About Rakuten:

Rakuten, Inc. (TSE: 4755) is a global leader in internet services that empower individuals, communities, businesses and society. Founded in Tokyo in 1997 as an online marketplace, Rakuten has expanded to offer services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content and communications to more than 1.2 billion members around the world. The Rakuten Group has over 17,000 employees, and operations in 30 countries and regions. For more information visit https://global.rakuten.com/corp/.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is the industry's only 100% software, End-to End, Cloud-Native Network Software Provider. Focused on accelerating software network transformation and redefining network economics for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) by offering a comprehensive end-to-end product portfolio across every layer of the network infrastructure stack. From 5G application/service layers to packet core and RAN – Mavenir leads the way in evolved, cloud-native networking solutions enabling innovative and secure experiences for end users. Leveraging industry-leading firsts in VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC and Virtualized RAN, Mavenir accelerates network transformation for more than 250+ CSP customers in over 130 countries, serving over 50% of the world’s subscribers.

We embrace disruptive, innovative technology architectures and business models that drive service agility, flexibility, and velocity. With solutions that propel NFV evolution to achieve web-scale economics, Mavenir offers solutions to help CSPs with cost reduction, revenue generation and revenue protection. Learn more at mavenir.com.