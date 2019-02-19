Midwest Communications Expands Relationship with Triton Digital to Power Their Podcast Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Digital®, the leading technology provider for the global audio industry, announced today that Midwest Communications, a family owned media company with 75 radio stations in eight states, has expanded their relationship with Triton Digital to power the creation, monetization, and measurement of its podcast content.

Through this partnership, Midwest will utilize Triton’s integration with the Omny Studio platform to capture, edit, and distribute podcast content to their listeners, and Triton’s Podcast Metrics service to measure their audience. To support their monetization goals, Midwest will use the Tap Ad Server to dynamically insert highly targeted pre-, mid-, and post-roll audio ads into their podcast streams, as well as Triton’s programmatic audio marketplace (a2x®) and audio SSP (Yield-Op) to make their podcast inventory available to media buyers worldwide through both open and private marketplace deals.

“Triton has been our streaming choice for many years now, we are consistently impressed with their team, their technology, and their reliability,” said Andrew Gille, VP of Digital. “We’re looking forward to partnering with Triton for our podcasting needs. We trust them to deliver the same exceptional experience to us for podcasting creation, monetization, and measurement that we've come to expect with their streaming products. Podcasting is becoming increasingly important to connecting with our audience and we’re proud to be working with Triton to increase the distribution and reach that this partnership will provide.”

“We are pleased to provide Midwest Communications with the technology and services they need to expand their digital audio strategy to include podcasting,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development. “We look forward to supporting the growth of their podcast strategy by providing them with deeper insight into their aggregate podcast audience, and by simplifying the creation and distribution of their podcast content through our comprehensive and powerful podcast solutions.”

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 40 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. Triton Digital is a wholly owned subsidiary of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP). For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.

About Midwest Communications

Midwest Communications is a family owned media company with 75 radio properties located in the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Indiana, Illinois and Tennessee. Headquartered in Wausau, WI, Midwest Communications was founded in 1958.