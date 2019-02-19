St. Lucie County, Florida, steps up citizen transparency with Tyler Technologies’ EnerGov solution.

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that it has signed an agreement with St. Lucie County, Florida, to implement its EnerGov™ civic services solution. The solution will be used to manage all aspects of construction and development for permitting, land use, licensing, and other related regulatory processes. With Tyler’s solution, St. Lucie County will execute its day-to-day business functions with ease and provide better transparency for its citizens.

St. Lucie County decided to upgrade its current paper-based system to increase its online presence and provide citizens with easier access to information and, after an extensive evaluation and competitive process, the county selected Tyler’s EnerGov solution, the first Tyler solution in St. Lucie County.

“We were impressed with Tyler as a company, not just from a technology perspective, but also in the Tyler team’s dedication to meeting our needs,” said Leslie Olson, director of planning and development services for St. Lucie County. “EnerGov will give us the tools to integrate our departments and offer citizens a self-service option, which will result in a more efficiently run office. We are happy with our decision to select Tyler and look forward to continuing to build our partnership in the future.”

The county will leverage EnerGov's mobile-enabled GIS-based technology to automate and centrally connect critical processes, streamline workflow, improve communication and reporting, and increase productivity from desk to field.

“St. Lucie County is committed to investing in innovative technology that will streamline its permitting and land development processes,” said Rusty Smith, general manager of EnerGov. “We look forward to partnering with them to help realize its goal of providing better access and transparency to citizens, contractors, and businesses alike.”

St. Lucie County is part of the greater Miami-Fort Lauderdale area. Tyler currently serves 374 client sites in Florida, including 53 EnerGov sites. Tyler has product installations in more than 43 percent of Florida’s 412 incorporated municipalities.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of end-to-end information management solutions and services for local governments. Tyler partners with clients to empower the public sector - cities, counties, schools and other government entities - to become more efficient, more accessible and more responsive to the needs of their constituents. Tyler’s client base includes more than 15,000 local government offices in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Forbes has included Tyler on its “Best Small Companies” list eight times, and ranked Tyler on its “Best Midsize Employers” list in 2018. More information about Tyler Technologies, headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at www.tylertech.com.