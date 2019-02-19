Huawei Enters into MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MPEG LA announced today that Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Huawei Device Co., Ltd and Huawei Device (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd (“Huawei”) have become Licensees to MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License (“AVC License”).

As a result of this agreement, all legal disputes related to patent enforcement actions brought by patent holders in MPEG LA’s AVC License against Huawei have been resolved. See https://www.mpegla.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/FINAL-Huawei-ZTE-Infringement-PrsRls-2018-11-16.pdf; and https://www.mpegla.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/FINAL-PrsRls-2018-12-27.pdf.

MPEG LA, LLC

MPEG LA is the world’s leading provider of one-stop licenses for standards and other technology platforms. Starting in the 1990s, it pioneered the modern-day patent pool helping to produce the most widely used standards in consumer electronics history. MPEG LA has operated licensing programs for a variety of technologies consisting of nearly 20,000 patents in 90 countries with more than 250 patent holders and more than 6,000 licensees. Approximately 2,000 licensees enjoy the worldwide one-stop coverage of MPEG LA’s AVC Patent Portfolio License under essential patents owned by 38 patent holders. By assisting users with implementation of their technology choices, MPEG LA offers licensing solutions that provide access to fundamental intellectual property, freedom to operate, reduced litigation risk and predictability in the business planning process. For more information, go to www.mpegla.com.