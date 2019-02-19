The Portage la Prairie Mutual Insurance Company Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform for Claims Management

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Manitoba & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Portage la Prairie Mutual Insurance Company (Portage), a Canadian Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance provider, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform P&C insurers rely upon, today announced that Portage has selected a Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ product, Guidewire ClaimCenter™, as its new claims management system in the first phase of its Legacy System Replacement strategy. The company will implement ClaimCenter by province. Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting member CGI has been selected to lead the implementation project.

“We selected ClaimCenter because of its rich out-of-the-box features as well as Guidewire’s successful track record implementing ClaimCenter across North America,” said John Mitchell, President and CEO, Portage. “ClaimCenter gives us a modern software technology platform to continue delivering value to our claims organization and enriching the overall experience for our employees and customers.”

“We are excited that Portage has entrusted us to lead this implementation project,” said David Cameron, Insurance Vertical Vice President, CGI. “We look forward to helping the company transform its business and succeed in the rapidly-changing insurance market.”

“We welcome Portage to the Guidewire customer family,” said Steve Sherry, Chief Sales Officer, Guidewire Software. “We are pleased that ClaimCenter will help the company continue its commitment of trust to its policyholders by maintaining its reputation of providing superior claims service.”

About The Portage la Prairie Mutual Insurance Company

The Portage la Prairie Mutual Insurance Company was organized October 2, 1884, based on the underlying principles of security, integrity, hard work and personalized service. Over the years, we've made a lot of changes in the way we do business. We've expanded our property and casualty insurance products and services to offer agricultural, auto, condominium unit owner, contractor, disaster planning/recovery, home business, office, realty, residential, retailer, and tenant insurance packages, and built a reputation as one of the most responsive property and casualty insurers in Canada. But the underlying principles that guide our company -and the friendly, small town style of doing business- remain the same.

Our products are provided through a network of more than 500 independent insurance brokers supported by our Head Office in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, as well as by Branch Offices in Edmonton, Bedford, and St. Catharines, Canada; and Claims Service Offices in Brandon, Dauphin, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg, Canada.

As a 100% Canadian-owned mutual insurance company, the success of Portage Mutual depends upon serving policyholders with fairness, and showing genuine concern for their security. We do this by providing reasonably priced, flexible insurance products and by supporting our brokers with exemplary service.

For more information, please visit www.portagemutual.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 74,000 professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from IT and business consulting to systems integration, outsourcing services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With annual revenue of C$11.5 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at www.cgi.com.

CGI offers services and solutions that cover every aspect of a P&C insurer's business and has been deeply entrenched in the P&C industry for decades, working extensively on the business, transaction and technology sides. This capability was recently materially expanded with the acquisition of Logica in August, 2012, a management and technology consulting leader with P&C experience across Europe and Latin America. CGI's experts have the credentials, experience and know-how to transform P&C operations, as well as a track record of on-time, on-budget delivery based on our rigorous project management approach.

Having built, sold and implemented dozens of core insurance systems around the world, CGI is highly qualified to assist in the planning and successful execution of customers' transition to, configuration of and integration with Guidewire's leading solutions. For further information, visit http://www.cgi.com/en/insurance/property-and-casualty.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.