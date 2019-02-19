UpCurve Continues Growth with Key Hire and Goco Investment

QUINCY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UpCurve, Inc. (“UpCurve”), the guided technology solutions provider for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced a new investment in HR platform GoCo, and the strategic hire of Jon Sofield, former Senior Manager of New SMB Partnerships and head of Business Development Shopping at Google. Jon will serve as UpCurve’s Managing Director.

UpCurve’s addition of Sofield is a tremendous win for the company. During his tenure of more than 7 years with Google, Sofield was directly responsible for hundreds of new partnerships, and helped create and lead the first scaled global partnership program for the Google My Business adoption via third-party channels.

“The small business environment is entering into a critical stage of rapid evolution and UpCurve is making this transformation possible for SMBs by delivering software and technology products, designed specifically to meet their precise needs and guide them as they grow,” said Sofield. “I am energized to be joining this visionary team.”

UpCurve is building a substantial portfolio, including ThriveHive, W-Systems and UpCurve Cloud; as more investments and acquisitions are made, UpCurve provides an avenue for investing in SMB-focused companies, while also building new technologies, all focused on making it easier to operate a small business. GoCo, the all-in-one HR and benefits platform for SMBs is the first investment of 2019, as a part of their recently announced $7 million Series A funding round, led by ATX Seed Ventures, alongside UpCurve.

“We are excited about 2019, and we couldn’t be happier about our new investment in GoCo and welcoming Jon to the team,” said Peter Cannone, CEO of UpCurve. “It’s a great time to be in the SMB space, and our unique focus on guidance-based solutions helps us stand apart from the crowd.”

With these new announcements and more to come in the near future, the entire team at UpCurve is laser-focused on the future of SMB, and well positioned to continue disrupting the space via guidance based solutions.

About UpCurve:

UpCurve provides small to mid-sized businesses with a full suite of products and services that support stronger growth, greater productivity and company-wide efficiency. UpCurve’s products include digital marketing, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software and integration, marketing automation, cloud solutions, voice and email communication offerings, and small business financing. UpCurve, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Media Investment Group Inc. For more information regarding UpCurve, please visit www.UpCurve.com.