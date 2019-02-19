Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V Contract

NEW YORK & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a formalized channel partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Indegy’s premier Public Sector Distributor and Master Aggregator, giving the public sector and Carahsoft’s reseller partners access to Indegy’s industrial cyber security platform via Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V Contract.

According to a recent report by Deloitte, cyber attackers are increasingly targeting industrial control systems (ICS), sometimes potentially laying the groundwork to do physical damage to the grid. Hackers tied to nation-states and organized crime are trying to burrow their way into utility ICS, seeking to learn how systems operate, and positioning themselves to control critical physical assets, such as power plants, substations, transmission, and distribution networks, and potentially disrupt or destroy them.

The Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite offers centralized visibility, security and control for operational technology (OT) environments. With Indegy, both IT and OT security professionals are able to quickly and accurately pinpoint the source of a problem and mitigate it before damage occurs.

“Indegy’s partnership with Carahsoft is addressing the pressing need for industrial security within the public sector,” said Joel Silberman, Vice President of Business Development for Indegy. “Together we are making it easy for government agencies to procure the Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite using the same contract vehicles they use to procure IT solutions.”

Integrating the Indegy platform alongside IT security solutions provides IT and OT/ICS cyber professionals insight into ICS device and network security events for both incident detection and management. Indegy combines active and passive monitoring for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) infrastructures to deliver visibility, security and control that is outside the capabilities of IT products.

“The approach Indegy takes to monitoring critical OT, ICS, and Industrial IoT systems and devices provides a unique situational awareness for our government customers,” said Ebben Yazel, Technology Alliances Manager at Carahsoft. “Combined with the Enterprise IT solutions that Carahsoft offers customers today, an organization’s OT and IT security professionals can gain the information they need to identify and respond to events of interest and ensure continuous safety and reliability for the entire organization.”

Indegy's security solutions are available immediately via Carahsoft's SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B.

Indegy, a leader in industrial cyber security, protects industrial control system (ICS) networks from cyber threats, malicious insiders and human error. The Indegy Industrial Cyber Security Suite arms security and operations teams with full visibility, security and control of ICS activity and threats by combining hybrid, policy-based monitoring and network anomaly detection with unique device integrity checks. Indegy solutions are installed in manufacturing, pharmaceutical, energy, water and other industrial organizations around the world.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Indegy, VMware, AWS, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.