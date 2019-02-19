E-ONE Announces Five-Year Contract with the City of Chicago, Illinois

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E-ONE, a subsidiary of REV Group and a leading manufacturer of fire apparatus, has announced a five-year contract between the City of Chicago and E-ONE’s authorized dealer Fire Service, Inc., to provide multiple E-ONE fire apparatus including pumpers, aerials and platforms.

The City of Chicago has 98 fire stations citywide and they have over 140 apparatus in service today. This contract will enable the city to replace dated fire apparatus and continue its best in class fire suppression and emergency demands for over 2.7 million citizens.

The contract allowed the city to examine a dealership and OEM who could manufacturer fire trucks and equipment needed to compliment the city with all current NFPA codes and standards in the fire industry, and to service the units as needed in the future.

“This important contract is replacing an aging fleet and equipment and we look forward to working together with the City of Chicago,” said Shawn Junker, Principal of Fire Service, Inc.

Jay Johnson, Vice President and General Manager of E-ONE, stated, “We are excited to serve the City of Chicago as their apparatus provider. Fire Service, Inc. is an outstanding dealer partner and we have full confidence in their ability to service and support the City of Chicago.”

About Fire Service Inc.

Fire Service Inc. of Saint John, IN, Naperville, IL, and Indianapolis, IN, is a complete source for fire apparatus; new and used fire trucks and ambulance, fire equipment, as well as all fire apparel and gear. Learn more at fireserviceinc.com.

About Rev Group

REV (NYSE: REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (“RVs”), travel trailers and luxury buses). Our brand portfolio consists of 29 well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. Investors-REVG