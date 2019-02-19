uLab Systems Partners with Drs. Tom Pitts & Duncan Brown to Bring Smile Arc to Aligners

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--uLab Systems, the creator of the cutting-edge aligner planning software, is happy to announce a partnership with Drs. Tom Pitts & Duncan Brown. Dr. Pitts and Dr. Brown are known for their revolutionary approach to orthodontic aesthetics. In fact, Dr. Pitts created the ‘Smile Treatment Design,’ an orthodontic protocol that focuses on smile arc, vertical incisal display, and a broader more beautiful smile which showcases at least 12 upper teeth.

As part of the partnership, the uLab software will feature Dr. Pitts’ protocol as a treatment option that orthodontists may select when planning their orthodontic treatment for patients. Dr. Tom Pitts noted, “I am very excited to see uLab advancing aligner treatment and am eager to include the Smile Treatment Design. I feel this will be especially helpful for ‘combo’ treatments beginning with fixed appliances to develop the smile and then converting to aligners to complete. We also want to focus on an indirect bonding technique with Smile Treatment Design built in.”

President and CTO, Charlie Wen of uLab Systems states, “With our planned Indirect Bonding module, orthodontists will be able to start a patient in brackets and then easily transition to aligners, all with the Smile Treatment Design protocol. It’s perfect for patients who desire an exceptional aesthetic outcome.”

uLab is currently planning a commercial launch at the American Association of Orthodontists’ annual meeting in May. If you would like to learn more about uLab Systems, please visit the website at: www.ulabsystems.com

About uLab Systems

uLab is led by entrepreneurs, technologists, and commercial developers committed to serving the orthodontic community and their patients by giving control back to orthodontists. uLab Systems is located in Redwood City, CA and was founded in 2015 by Charlie Wen and Amir Abolfathi.